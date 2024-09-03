in other news
Kansas State moved up just one spot in the AP Top 25 and USA Today's Coaches Poll following their 41-6 win over UT-Martin on Saturday. The Wildcats now rank No. 16 in the Coaches Poll and No. 17 in the AP Top 25 Poll.
The Wildcats remain the second-highest-ranked Big 12 team in the Coaches Poll, placing five spots behind Utah, who moved up two spots to No. 11 following their win. K-State, however, is third in the AP Top 25, placing one spot below Oklahoma State.
K-State has a good chance to shoot up the rankings with a win this weekend against Tulane. The Green Wave received votes in both polls, with the AP Poll ranking them No. 38 in the country.
The full polls are below.
USA Today's Coaches Poll (Week 2; Sept. 3)
1. Georgia
2. Ohio State
3. Texas
4. Alabama
5. Ole Miss
6. Oregon
7. Notre Dame
8. Penn State
9. Michigan
10. Missouri
11. Utah
12. Tennessee
13. Oklahoma
14. USC
15. Miami
16. Kansas State
17. Oklahoma State
18. Arizona
19. LSU
20. Kansas
21. Iowa
22. Clemson
23. NC State
24. Louisville
25. Washington
AP Top 25 Poll (Week 2; Sept 3)
1. Georgia
2. Ohio State
3. Texas
4. Alabama
5. Notre Dame
6. Ole Miss
7. Oregon
8. Penn State
9. Missouri
10. Michigan
11. Utah
12. Miami
13. USC
14. Tennessee
15. Oklahoma
16. Oklahoma State
17. Kansas State
18. LSU
19. Kansas
20. Arizona
21. Iowa
22. Louisville
23. Georgia Tech
24. NC State
25. Clemson
