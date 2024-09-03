Advertisement

in other news

Watch: Post game press conferences after Kansas State beats UT-Martin

Watch: Post game press conferences after Kansas State beats UT-Martin

Hear from Chris Klieman and multiple players after Kansas State's win over UT-Martin

 • Kevin Fielder
Game MVPs: Kansas State beats UT-Martin, 41-6

Game MVPs: Kansas State beats UT-Martin, 41-6

Multiple players stood out for Kansas State in their win over UT-Martin

Premium content
 • Kevin Fielder
Takeaways: Kansas State start season with win over UT-Martin

Takeaways: Kansas State start season with win over UT-Martin

Takeaways from Kansas State's season-opening win over UT-Martin

Premium content
 • Grant Snowden
The Good, Bad, and Ugly: Kansas State beats UT-Martin in season opener

The Good, Bad, and Ugly: Kansas State beats UT-Martin in season opener

Kansas State struggled early, but beat UT-Martin 41-6.

Premium content
 • Jake Stephens
Recap: Kansas State open 2024 season with win over UT-Martin

Recap: Kansas State open 2024 season with win over UT-Martin

Kansas State beat UT-Martin, 41-6.

 • Kevin Fielder

in other news

Watch: Post game press conferences after Kansas State beats UT-Martin

Watch: Post game press conferences after Kansas State beats UT-Martin

Hear from Chris Klieman and multiple players after Kansas State's win over UT-Martin

 • Kevin Fielder
Game MVPs: Kansas State beats UT-Martin, 41-6

Game MVPs: Kansas State beats UT-Martin, 41-6

Multiple players stood out for Kansas State in their win over UT-Martin

Premium content
 • Kevin Fielder
Takeaways: Kansas State start season with win over UT-Martin

Takeaways: Kansas State start season with win over UT-Martin

Takeaways from Kansas State's season-opening win over UT-Martin

Premium content
 • Grant Snowden
Published Sep 3, 2024
Kansas State move up one spot in AP Top 25, Coaches Poll
circle avatar
Kevin Fielder  •  EMAWOnline
Publisher
Twitter
@TheKevinFielder

Kansas State moved up just one spot in the AP Top 25 and USA Today's Coaches Poll following their 41-6 win over UT-Martin on Saturday. The Wildcats now rank No. 16 in the Coaches Poll and No. 17 in the AP Top 25 Poll.

The Wildcats remain the second-highest-ranked Big 12 team in the Coaches Poll, placing five spots behind Utah, who moved up two spots to No. 11 following their win. K-State, however, is third in the AP Top 25, placing one spot below Oklahoma State.

K-State has a good chance to shoot up the rankings with a win this weekend against Tulane. The Green Wave received votes in both polls, with the AP Poll ranking them No. 38 in the country.

The full polls are below.

USA Today's Coaches Poll (Week 2; Sept. 3)

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Texas

4. Alabama

5. Ole Miss

6. Oregon

7. Notre Dame

8. Penn State

9. Michigan

10. Missouri

11. Utah

12. Tennessee

13. Oklahoma

14. USC

15. Miami

16. Kansas State

17. Oklahoma State

18. Arizona

19. LSU

20. Kansas

21. Iowa

22. Clemson

23. NC State

24. Louisville

25. Washington

AP Top 25 Poll (Week 2; Sept 3)

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Texas

4. Alabama

5. Notre Dame

6. Ole Miss

7. Oregon

8. Penn State

9. Missouri

10. Michigan

11. Utah

12. Miami

13. USC

14. Tennessee

15. Oklahoma

16. Oklahoma State

17. Kansas State

18. LSU

19. Kansas

20. Arizona

21. Iowa

22. Louisville

23. Georgia Tech

24. NC State

25. Clemson

***

Like what you read? Consider subscribing to EMAW ONLINE with a PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.

Come join the conversation over at THE CAT CAVE FORUM.

Follow EMAW ONLINE on Twitter: @RivalsFielder, @EMAWOnline

Advertisement
Advertisement