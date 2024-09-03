Kansas State moved up just one spot in the AP Top 25 and USA Today's Coaches Poll following their 41-6 win over UT-Martin on Saturday. The Wildcats now rank No. 16 in the Coaches Poll and No. 17 in the AP Top 25 Poll.

The Wildcats remain the second-highest-ranked Big 12 team in the Coaches Poll, placing five spots behind Utah, who moved up two spots to No. 11 following their win. K-State, however, is third in the AP Top 25, placing one spot below Oklahoma State.