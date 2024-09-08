PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1UNUZNWDlWSzkxJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVQ1Rk1YOVZLOTEnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1UNUZNWDlWSzkxJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Kansas State moves up three spots in AP Top 25 Poll

Kevin Fielder • EMAWOnline
Publisher
@TheKevinFielder

Kansas State moved up three spots to No. 14 in the most recent AP Top 25 Poll following their recent win against Tulane.

The Wildcats remain the third-highest team in the Big 12, finishing right before Utah (No. 12) and Oklahoma State (No. 13).

Next week, K-State will host No. 20 Arizona at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Arizona remained in the Top 25 following their 61-39 victory over New Mexico on Saturday night.

The entire Top 25 is available below

AP TOP 25 POLL - WEEK 3; SEPT 8

Advertisement
AP TOP 25 POLL - WEEK 3; SEPT 8
Rank Team Trend

1

Georgia (54)

-

2

Texas (4)

+1

3

Ohio State (5)

-1

4

Alabama

-

5

Ole Miss

+1

6

Missouri

+3

7

Tennessee

+7

8

Penn State

-

9

Oregon

-2

10

Miami (FL)

+2

11

USC

+2

12

Utah

-1

13

Oklahoma State

+3

14

Kansas State

+3

15

Oklahoma

-

16

LSU

+2

17

Michigan

-7

18

Notre Dame

-13

19

Louisville

+3

20

Arizona

-

21

Iowa State

-

22

Clemson

+3

23

Nebraska

-

24

Boston College

-

25

Northern Illinois

25
Receiving Votes: Illinois, Boise State, Texas A&M, Syracuse, Memphis, Washington, Iowa, Kansas, Vanderbilt, South Carolina, Liberty, Wisconsin, UNLV, North Carolina, Cal, BYU, UCF, TCU

***

Like what you read? Consider subscribing to EMAW ONLINE with a PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.

Come join the conversation over at THE CAT CAVE FORUM.

Follow EMAW ONLINE on Twitter: @RivalsFielder, @EMAWOnline

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMDYiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2thbnNhc3N0YXRlLnJpdmFs cy5jb20vbmV3cy9rYW5zYXMtc3RhdGUtbW92ZXMtdXAtdGhyZWUtc3BvdHMt aW4tYXAtdG9wLTI1LXBvbGwiLAogICAgY3NfZnBpZDogJypudWxsJywKICAg IGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRtOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAg Y3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZh ciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0g ZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBz LmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2 ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZl cnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0v Y3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwp OwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0 MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRmthbnNhc3N0YXRlLnJpdmFscy5jb20l MkZuZXdzJTJGa2Fuc2FzLXN0YXRlLW1vdmVzLXVwLXRocmVlLXNwb3RzLWlu LWFwLXRvcC0yNS1wb2xsJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMxMDYmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3Nf dWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcg LS0+CgoK