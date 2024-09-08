Kansas State moves up three spots in AP Top 25 Poll
Kansas State moved up three spots to No. 14 in the most recent AP Top 25 Poll following their recent win against Tulane.
The Wildcats remain the third-highest team in the Big 12, finishing right before Utah (No. 12) and Oklahoma State (No. 13).
Next week, K-State will host No. 20 Arizona at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Arizona remained in the Top 25 following their 61-39 victory over New Mexico on Saturday night.
The entire Top 25 is available below
AP TOP 25 POLL - WEEK 3; SEPT 8
|Rank
|Team
|Trend
|
1
|
Georgia (54)
|
-
|
2
|
Texas (4)
|
+1
|
3
|
Ohio State (5)
|
-1
|
4
|
Alabama
|
-
|
5
|
Ole Miss
|
+1
|
6
|
Missouri
|
+3
|
7
|
Tennessee
|
+7
|
8
|
Penn State
|
-
|
9
|
Oregon
|
-2
|
10
|
Miami (FL)
|
+2
|
11
|
USC
|
+2
|
12
|
Utah
|
-1
|
13
|
Oklahoma State
|
+3
|
14
|
Kansas State
|
+3
|
15
|
Oklahoma
|
-
|
16
|
LSU
|
+2
|
17
|
Michigan
|
-7
|
18
|
Notre Dame
|
-13
|
19
|
Louisville
|
+3
|
20
|
Arizona
|
-
|
21
|
Iowa State
|
-
|
22
|
Clemson
|
+3
|
23
|
Nebraska
|
-
|
24
|
Boston College
|
-
|
25
|
Northern Illinois
|
25
***
Like what you read? Consider subscribing to EMAW ONLINE with a PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
Come join the conversation over at THE CAT CAVE FORUM.
Follow EMAW ONLINE on Twitter: @RivalsFielder, @EMAWOnline