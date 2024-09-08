Kansas State moved up three spots to No. 14 in the most recent AP Top 25 Poll following their recent win against Tulane.

The Wildcats remain the third-highest team in the Big 12, finishing right before Utah (No. 12) and Oklahoma State (No. 13).

Next week, K-State will host No. 20 Arizona at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Arizona remained in the Top 25 following their 61-39 victory over New Mexico on Saturday night.

