Last week, Kansas State appeared in the top 25 of the USA Today Coaches' Poll and the AP Poll for the first time in 2020. They were ranked number 22 in both after defeating TCU in Fort Worth.

The win over the Horned Frogs made the Wildcats 3-1 overall and pushed them to 3-0 in conference play.

After their second bye week of the season, K-State still moved up after losses by Louisiana, Auburn, Tennessee and others.

Chris Klieman and company are ranked number 19 in the Coaches Poll and number 20 in the AP Poll.

Kansas State resumes action on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. CST on FS1 when they host in-state rival Kansas in the Sunflower Showdown. The Jayhawks have yet to win a game this season.