As expected, Kansas State will be in the market for another high school quarterback in the class of 2025.

They briefly flirted with Alex Manske before the Iowa-based signal-caller chose to remain home, committing to Iowa State. Now, they appear to be interested in St. Louis-DeSmet (Miss.) High School quarterback Dillon Duff.

Duff picked up a Kansas State offer on Jan. 25, and visited the campus this weekend.