Kansas State will have plenty of high-priority targets in the 2025 recruiting cycle, but none will be a higher priority than Goodland (Kans.) High School tight end Linkon Cure.

Kansas State has pulled out all the stops for Cure, including a trip to Goodland that included the entire offensive coaching staff and head coach Chris Klieman.

Cure is the crown jewel of this year's recruiting class. The focus will start with adding the four-star tight end who holds offers from multiple powerhouses, including Oregon and Texas A&M.