Four-star Muscadin 'Really likes K-State, really trusts Bruce Weber'
KSO caught up with Louisville, Kentucky big man Gethro Muscadin to discuss how his visit went, where Kansas State stacks up among other schools, and a timetable of when he would like make a commitm...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news