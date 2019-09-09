News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-09 16:40:48 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Four-star Muscadin 'Really likes K-State, really trusts Bruce Weber'

Grant Flanders • KStateOnline
@GrantFlanders
Producer

KSO caught up with Louisville, Kentucky big man Gethro Muscadin to discuss how his visit went, where Kansas State stacks up among other schools, and a timetable of when he would like make a commitm...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}