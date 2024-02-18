The NCAA Tournament is as much a battle of talent as a war of attrition. Sometimes, you have to be the team that crawls to the finish line, surviving blow after blow and getting up to deliver the last figurative punch.

Sure, it wasn’t always pretty, but Kansas State will probably be better for this stretch.

Eliza Maupin stepped up sometimes, including in their win against UCF, where she finished with a 15-point double-double. Gisela Sanchez stepped up in other games, including 18 points against BYU and Oklahoma.

Through a collaborative approach, the Wildcats have survived an eight-game stretch where Lee missed seven games.

Ayoka Lee is the focal point of Kansas State’s offense and the eraser on defense. But, due to an ankle injury that required surgery, she’s been sidelined, and Kansas State had to adjust.

But you already knew that, didn’t you?

For the last month, Kansas State has been without its best player.

And in those games, it will normally require someone off the bench to step up.

Last season, LSU had that.

Players like Angel Reese carried the load for the Tigers, but a secondary group of girls stepped up when necessary. That secondary group included Jasmine Carter, who started 30 games before embracing a role off the bench.

Carter scored 22 points in the National Championship, making seven of her eight shots. She also hit five three-pointers while LSU beat Iowa by 17 points.

For Kansas State, the eight-game stretch without Lee built the Wildcats up like a video game character collecting power-ups.

At one time, there were probably questions about how the Wildcats could survive when Lee, who averages 26 minutes per game, took a seat on the bench.

Their numbers were otherworldly when Lee was on the floor but marginal when Lee was off it. There is still a discrepancy without Lee, but the numbers look a lot better.

In the last five games without Lee, the Wildcats handled business. Their offense struggled at points, but Kansas State made up for it with a stifling defense and still managed to play their brand of basketball.

Even without Lee, opponents shot 42.4 percent on two-pointers and ranked in the 54th percentile on points in the paint. Teams were more effective beyond the arc, but it was manageable (30 percent).

As Lee makes her return from a minor sprained ankle, Kansas State has proven they can survive times when Lee either can’t play or is on the bench.

For the most part, this will help Kansas State in March as they attempt to survive and build runs to pull away from opponents. Lee will likely be on the floor for extended periods of these runs, but they’ll also have to survive a few minutes a game with her on the bench.

Before, that seemed like a question mark, but that’s changed as Kansas State has survived and thrived in a critical stretch without one of the nation’s most dominant players.

Unlike LSU, though, Kansas State's approach to winning when Lee is on the bench will be slightly different.

There won't be one name they turn their attention to, but rather a group of girls capable of helping manufacture runs. Sometimes, it'll be Maupin. Other times, it'll be someone like Jaelyn Glenn.

And that's equally as dangerous.

Preparation time in March is difficult because the time between games is less. Sometimes, you get just a day (or a few hours) to prepare for an opponent. Building a game plan for a team versatile in their attack is challenging, especially when teams still have to prepare for Kansas State's stars.