Kansas State targeting 2022 defensive end DJ Wesolak
Kansas State has been active on the 2022 recruiting front in recent weeks, extending a new group of scholarship offers. One of the newest recipients was Missouri native, DJ Wesolak.It is easy to se...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news