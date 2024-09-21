Kansas State vs. BYU: TV, Odds, Gameday information

No. 13 Kansas State will open Big 12 conference play on the road against the BYU Cougars.
K-State is coming off a 31-7 win over Arizona, while BYU is sitting undefeated after defeating Wyoming 34-14.
Here is all you need to know ahead of kickoff:
Opponent Record
BYU Cougars
2024 Record: 3-0 (0-0 in Big 12)
Previous Result: 34-14 win over Wyoming
Head Coach: Kalani Sitake
Gameday Information
Kickoff: 9:30 p.m. CT
Weather: 67F; 7 mph winds
TV: ESPN
Announcers: Dave Flemming (Play-by-Play); Brock Osweiler (Analyst); Stormy Buonantony (Sidelines)
Radio: K-State Sports Network; k-statesports.com
Announcers: Wyatt Thompson (Play-by-Play); Stan Weber (Analyst); Matt Walters (Sidelines)
SiriusXM Satellite Radio Ch. 159 or 199, and on the SiriusXM App
Betting Odds
Spread: K-State -7
Over/Under: 49.5
Series History
This will be the eighth meeting between K-State and BYU. The series is tied at 4-4.
The Wildcats last faced the Cougars in the Southwestern Bell Cotton Bowl where the Cougars won 19-15. K-State last beat BYU in 1976 in Manhattan.
K-State is 0-3 against the Cougars on the road.
