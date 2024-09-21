Advertisement
Published Sep 21, 2024
Kansas State vs. BYU: TV, Odds, Gameday information
Default Avatar
Kamden Tatkenhorst  •  EMAWOnline
Staff Writer

No. 13 Kansas State will open Big 12 conference play on the road against the BYU Cougars.

K-State is coming off a 31-7 win over Arizona, while BYU is sitting undefeated after defeating Wyoming 34-14.

Here is all you need to know ahead of kickoff:

Opponent Record

BYU Cougars

2024 Record: 3-0 (0-0 in Big 12)

Previous Result: 34-14 win over Wyoming

Head Coach: Kalani Sitake

Gameday Information

Kickoff: 9:30 p.m. CT

Weather: 67F; 7 mph winds

TV: ESPN

Announcers: Dave Flemming (Play-by-Play); Brock Osweiler (Analyst); Stormy Buonantony (Sidelines)

Radio: K-State Sports Network; k-statesports.com

Announcers: Wyatt Thompson (Play-by-Play); Stan Weber (Analyst); Matt Walters (Sidelines)

SiriusXM Satellite Radio Ch. 159 or 199, and on the SiriusXM App

Betting Odds

Spread: K-State -7

Over/Under: 49.5

Series History

This will be the eighth meeting between K-State and BYU. The series is tied at 4-4.

The Wildcats last faced the Cougars in the Southwestern Bell Cotton Bowl where the Cougars won 19-15. K-State last beat BYU in 1976 in Manhattan.

K-State is 0-3 against the Cougars on the road.

***

Like what you read? Consider subscribing to EMAW ONLINE with a PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.

Come join the conversation over at THE CAT CAVE FORUM.

Follow EMAW ONLINE on Twitter: @RivalsFielder, @EMAWOnline

Advertisement
Advertisement