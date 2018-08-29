Editor's Note: A new weekly series Derek Young will provide this year is a recruiting comparison of Kansas State and its next opponent. You'll see side-by-side rankings, interesting recruiting battles between the two schools and more. We start off with the season opener against South Dakota.

South Dakota has a key transfer from Iowa State in their secondary - DB Mike Johnson. USA Today

We’d typically compare the team rankings between the two teams from the last five years, but recruiting services like Rivals do not include FCS programs. In addition, South Dakota wouldn’t be in the top 100 to qualify, anyways. Side note: South Dakota is a competitive recruiting power at the FCS level in the region, but the top FCS programs from the region in regard to recruiting the past few years have been North Dakota State, South Dakota State and Western Illinois. In addition, going forward we will also look at the head-to-head recruiting battles between Kansas State and its opponent for the week. None are worth examining too much between it and South Dakota, of course, but it is interesting that Zach Reuter, Drew Wiley and Jaylen Pickle were offered by the Coyotes. However, that doesn’t mean we still can’t take a look at the South Dakota roster and find some interesting names to discuss. The Coyotes have a total of seven players from Kansas, as they regularly mine the Sunflower State for FCS talent year in and year out.

DB Mark Collins – Overland Park (Kan.) Blue Valley West

OL Cam Seck – Paola (Kan.)

DL Peter Klug – Overland Park (Kan.) Blue Valley North

OL Braden Schneider – McLouth (Kan.) Jefferson County North

OL Cody Jennings – Kismet (Kan.) Southwestern Heights (Via Garden City C.C.)

OL Tanner Anderson – Derby (Kan.)

DL Brendan Webb – Buhler (Kan.)

The player I am the most familiar with is Mark Collins, Jr. and not just because he’s the son of Mark Collins, Sr., who played in the NFL for 10 seasons with the New York Giants, Seattle Seahawks, Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers. Though his father played at Cal State Fullerton, the St. Louis native was a 2nd round pick in the 1986 draft. I actually covered Collins, as he was quite the standout for Blue Valley West and certainly looked the part. He had FBS programs interested in his services. The concern was if he was quick enough, because he didn’t have the desired size. Many would have taken him as a preferred walk-on undoubtedly, but he took his scholarship offer at South Dakota to play for the Coyotes. As a redshirt freshman a year ago, Collins started five of the last six games for USD. Offensive lineman Cody Jennings is an interesting story. He played at a very small school in Kansas before starting off at the junior college level for Garden City Community College. He was on the 2016 national title team for Garden City and started every game but one last year for South Dakota. Jennings was joined by fellow Kansas native Tanner Anderson of Derby on the offensive line. They anchor the right side with Jennings at right guard and Anderson at right tackle. This season will mark Anderson as a three-year starter for the Coyotes. Ironically, the first game of his college career that he played in was actually in Manhattan against Kansas State in 2015.