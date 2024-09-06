(Photo by © Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Kansas State will play their first road game of the season, as they head to New Orleans to play Tulane.

Kickoff is scheduled for 11 A.M. and will air immediately following the conclusion of College GameDay on ESPN. Tulane and K-State are both entering the game fresh off a win against an FCS opponent in the season opener. The Green Wave defeated Southeastern Louisiana 59-0 on Thursday night last week. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, K-State is currently favored by 8.5 points.

KEVIN FIELDER - SITE PUBLISHER (1-0; 1-0 ATS)

Tulane has established itself as one of the top Group of 5 teams, but this year's team has seen significant changes. While they remain similar stylistically, Tulane has a new head coach (Jon Sumrall), quarterback (Darian Mensah), and multiple new pieces across the board. There's a chance that those pieces come together, but I think it will take time and patience. Kansas State also has some problems that need to be figured out, but I feel more confident in betting on the Wildcats to win this game. It will take a close-to-perfect game, but the Wildcats have a running game they can ride to victory. I think that's the difference in a tough road environment. Score: Kansas State 27, Tulane 13

KAMDEN TATKENHORST - STAFF WRITER (1-0; 0-1 ATS)

I see K-State surviving their first test of the year in New Orleans, taking care of business against Tulane. I expect this to be a low-scoring game, with both teams doing most of their work on the ground. Whoever wins in the trenches will be victorious on Saturday, and I think K-State has the better guys up front. Expect to see a big performance from DJ Giddens and more quarterback runs from Avery Johnson. Score: Kansas State 27, Tulane 20

JAKE STEPHENS - STAFF WRITER (1-0; 0-1 ATS)

Kansas State travels to New Orleans this weekend to take on Tulane. This game serves as what a lot of people see as a revenge game for a home loss to the Green Wave in 2022. I think K-State comes out with some fire this weekend and wins by a final score of 41-17. The forecast predicts rain, and between the three-headed rushing monster of DJ Giddens, Dylan Edwards, and Avery Johnson I think the Cats handle business on the ground. Score: Kansas State 41, Tulane 17

GRANT SNOWDEN - STAFF WRITER (1-0; 0-1 ATS)