Kasubke, a Rivals150 member, joins Nijel Pack in the class to form what could potentially be the Wildcats' backcourt of the future.

The Kansas State basketball program has its second commitment of the Class of 2020 in the form of St. Louis product Luke Kasubke .

A 6-foot-4 shooting guard/wing prospect, Kasubke had offers from the likes of Creighton, Illinois, Missouri and Xavier, among others, before eventually deciding to give his pledge to the Wildcats.

Kasubke visited Manhattan over the weekend of K-State's football season opener against Nicholls and was impressed with what he saw.

