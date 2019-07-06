***Yesterday's Question HERE*** In an attempt to pass the time this off-season we're fortunate to have secured the help of scottwildcat from Boscoe's Boys. Scott is going to provide 100 questions about the past, present, future (and who-knows-what) involving Kansas State sports, and I'll do my very best to answer them. Let's dive in to the 100 Questions.

Question No. 69: What is your "way too early" ideal starting lineup?

This will not be a prediction of Kansas State's starting five, but instead a look at the group of five that gives the program the highest upside. If these five players end up being K-State's starting five (by legitimately being the best options at these five positions and earning the roles), it would be a best-case scenario for the Wildcats.

POINT GUARD: Shaun Neal-Williams

If Shaun Neal-Williams is able to beat out David Sloan, and to an extent Mike McGuirl, for this spot it will give K-State the longest, most athletic true point guard (apologies to Cartier Diarra, really more of a a combo/two-guard) it has had in quite some time. McGuirl could start at the two and push Diarra to the one, as well, but in a best-case scenario situation I want to see a Neal-Williams/Diarra backcourt. Neal-Williams has a very, very high ceiling defensively and natural play-making ability at the point. if he were to improve upon his efficiency and decision making he could turn into a solid Big 12 player as a sophomore.

SHOOTING GUARD: Cartier Diarra

Cartier Diarra is going to be a starter, so there isn't a ton to explain here. It would be nice, however, if Diarra can start at the two instead of the wing. His 6-foot-4, long-armed frame is a major advantage in the back court but starts to become more average once you get to the small forward position. His size, explosiveness and ability to shoot the three should make him one of the more dangerous offensive players in the Big 12 as his role expands drastically this season.

SMALL FORWARD: DaJuan Gordon

The best-case scenario is DaJuan Gordon being so good as a true freshman he forces his way into the starting five. And, at this point, you have to admit it wouldn't be a surprise if the highest-rated recruit of the Bruce Weber era does just that. Gordon doesn't have plus-size for the wing, but he is 6-foot-4 with very long arms (like Diarra) and won't struggle with size. Gordon should be able to score at the Power Five level right away, and his athleticism should eventually create a good defender who can switch all over the floor.

STRETCH FOUR: Xavier Sneed

I know what you're thinking right now, "Hasn't all the talk been about Xavier Sneed coming back to play at the wing?" Well, yeah, it has. And, that still may well be what happens. K-State's ceiling, however, appears higher going with Gordon at small forward and Sneed at the four than, for example, than Sneed at the three and Montavious Murphy/Antonio Gordon/Levi Stockard as a more traditional power forward. Even if this is K-State's starting five, Sneed could always slide to the three whenever K-State puts another true big in the lineup and substitution patters could open up plenty of time for Sneed at the three. At the end of the day, though, Sneed's athleticism, shooting and elite defense make him a nightmare for opponents as a small ball stretch four.

CENTER: Makol Mawien