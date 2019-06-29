In an attempt to pass the time this off-season we're fortunate to have secured the help of scottwildcat from Boscoe's Boys . Scott is going to provide 100 questions about the past, present, future (and who-knows-what) involving Kansas State sports, and I'll do my very best to answer them.

I still believe, despite the mentioned additions of David Sloan and Nijel Pack , Neal-Williams is looked at as a long-term answer at the point guard spot.

Today we look back to basketball, specifically to discuss the possible long term plans for sophomore guard Shaun Neal-Williams.

We are (fortunately) back to questions from scottwildcat after a self-inflicted Grant Flanders inquiry for question No. 61.

Let's look at Neal-Williams, first, before moving on to the other names.

We don't talk a lot (not enough, I'm sure) about academic honors when discussing college athletes, but I think it's appropriate to note the St. Louis product made the Spring 2019 Big 12 Commissioner's Honor Role. It's something he and K-State are proud of, as the reason Neal-Williams was late getting to Manhattan last summer involved needing to finish up some school work.

Neal-Williams was a one-time member of the Rivals150 but dropped out, in part because of questions around his qualifying status. It also impacted other schools recruitment of Neal-Williams.

K-State never lost hope on the situation, and Neal-Williams rewarded the Wildcats by qualifying.

Now, Neal-Williams has rewarded himself with his efforts in the classroom as a freshman.

Why am I talking about all of this in a basketball story? I think it's an example of how Williams is able to succeed when given time to attack something, and I think it's a trait he's going to start translating to the basketball court as a sophomore.

The previously mentioned late arrival set Neal-Williams back, especially on a team full of guard experience competing for a conference title. There was no time left to slow down for Neal-Williams; he had to learn on the fly.

And, bluntly, it wasn't a situation Neal-Williams was able to overcome and earn significant playing time. And, more bluntly, when he did play he struggled.

Neal-Williams, though, is still the same long, athletic, 6-foot-3 point guard thought by fans and media (and coaches) to have an extremely high ceiling. The coaching staff never altered their thoughts on Neal-Williams, however, just like they didn't in their faith in him arriving at K-State.

I fully believe a full off-season to settle in, truly understand the system and work as a key piece in practice environments will produce a different version of Neal-Williams as a sophomore.