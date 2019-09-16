On Malik Knowles…

“Malik has just really settled in and understood what we’re trying to do offensively. He has just become so much better and comfortable with Skylar, for starters. I think the kid is realizing he’s such an impact player, that the more time he puts into it, the more he’s getting out of it. I’ve really been impressed with him all through fall camp and am glad he’s been able to see the success of his hard work.”

On the kickoff return touchdown…

“Obviously, we needed to get some good field position. As it developed I saw him put his foot in the ground and get north and south. We did a great job blocking it, and all of a sudden he got through that first wave. Malik has a real knack for finding small gaps. There wasn’t a very big gap, and he found it and put it into another gear. A huge play for us and got the whole team excited.”

What turned the game for you at Mississippi State?

“I think the biggest factor in us winning the game was the belief that we were going to win the game. We talked about it on Monday if we had a great week of preparation, I thought we matched up well, I thought we’d have an opportunity, if we played well, to win the game. The kids believed it every day. We got to halftime, and it was 17-14 and probably hadn’t played our best. We probably gave them seven points. The guys felt, if we keep the pressure on and not panic when adversity strikes we are going to win, and that’s what I saw on the sideline. I didn’t see anybody really stressed in their eyes when we got down a touchdown. It was like, ‘We still have time.’ We’re trying to become a fourth-quarter team, and we finally had our first opportunity to get a game into the fourth quarter, and I was so impressed with how the guys responded to the fourth quarter. We got stronger in the fourth quarter.”

Was it a big week for the Big 12…

“Well, I hope so. We talk about in our league meetings and such that these non-conference games are so critical to the perception of the Big 12. I thought it was a great last few weeks for our conference to get some signature wins. I’m excited, because it’s just going to show you how every week is going to be a dogfight when you get into our league. And you better come prepared each Saturday.”