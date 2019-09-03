Let's dive into Kansas State coach Chris Klieman's weekly press conference in He Said, We Say. In this piece I'll provide paraphrased answers from Klieman (with a full transcript posted later) and thoughts on what his answers mean.

In his opening statement Klieman said he believed his team played hard, played fast and with a lot of emotion, but they have caught some alignment and execution errors they will want to address prior to Bowling Green on Saturday.

Question: Message to the team? He Said: Whatever you did last Saturday has no bearing on the next Saturday. You need to win each day (before Saturday) to have a chance to be successful on Saturday, and that's what we talked about with the guys. I think our Nicholls' preparation was really good. We prepared for two weeks for them. We only have five days for Bowling Green, but if we have that same mindset we have a chance to be successful on Saturday. We Say: Both teams will not be coming off of camp, obviously, but it will be interesting to see if K-State looks as sharp this weekend with significantly less time to prep.

Question: Any player stand out to you on film? He Said: I thought (Josh) Rivas did a really nice job, played really physical. I thought Jordan Mittie did a really nice job. Jonathan Alexander made a really big play. Lance Robinson was very good on kickoff, had three tackles and did everything we ask. We Say: Great calls on Rivas and Robinson; I have to admit I'm not as aware of how Mittie played on Saturday, but have no reason to think he didn't play well if Klieman noticed him in film review.

Question: How did your offensive line play last week? He Said: I thought we played really well up front. A number of guys played, and we had success running the football and protecting the passer. We Say: The OL, outside of maybe quarterback and Skylar Thompson's game, was probably the best position group on the field Saturday.

Question: On Bowling Green prep... He Said: It's kind of difficult, we have to watch coordinators from time at other schools, we have to watch more than just the one game they have had so far. We Say: I think the story this week - outside of simply trying to win the game - is to see if K-State can look as prepared and crisp as it did in week one without camp to help allow extra prep time and against an opponent that doesn't have much on tape - at least from this year - to help with the process.

Question: On in-state recruiting... He Said: We need to win across the whole state of Kansas. That takes time, too. You don't just walk in and have great relationships. All of us new guys are building relationships, and that's recruiting in itself. We can't assume kids will come here because they are from the state of Kansas and we are the new staff here at K-State. It doesn't happen overnight, but it's something we're trying to do here in the state. We Say: Nothing truly new, here, outside of the clarification (he probably previously assumed most understood) that it wouldn't happen overnight.

Question: On Jonathan Alexander... He Said: When he's focused he's a really good player, but he's young into our program and to K-State. It can be focus, and we are harping on it. It's good for him to be around the guys who have played a lot of snaps, because he's an impact guy. He's learning our defense and what we do around here. But we saw all spring the big play capability. I'm excited, because the longer he's with us the better he's going to be. He's got a lot of pride and wants to be great. We Say: Great debut for Alexander, for sure, but both he and K-State are looking for more consistency from him. He's already making an impact, but he'll be very hard to not have on the field when he's fully comfortable.

Kansas State safety Jonathan Alexander. (Grant Flanders/K-StateOnline)

Question: On John Holcombe... He Said: He did a really nice job. We had a set of plays we wanted to run with him to show his skill set. I thought he ran really hard and really determined. It may become part of a package down the line we can utilize it certain situations (red zone, third down, etc.), that we'll have to wait and see on. We Say: It's fascinating to hear him be so transparent on something like this, and open up for the possibility, publicly, of using Holcombe as a short-yardage or goal-line runner.

NOTE: I don't have the entire quote right now, but Klieman mentioned he expected both Jax Dineen and Joshua Youngblood to play more than four games this year.

Question: On Cody Flecther and Johnathan Durham injuries... He Said: We are hoping Cody can practice late this week; I don't know if that means he'd play, though. JD is probable for this week; we are hoping he can play. Either way it's not long-term for him. We Say: Not much to add to that, can't be much more clear from coach Klieman.

Question: On formations and personnel changes... He Said: That's just what we do. It's like a hockey line change with Coach Mess. We Say: We are just going to have to get used to this kind of substituting and personnel usage at K-State.