Get a quick look at what Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman had to say in today's press conference, followed by our immediate thoughts, in Rapid Reaction. A complete transcript of Klieman's full comments will be provided later today on K-StateOnline.

Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman met with the media on Tuesday in Manhattan. (Getty Images)

Question: How geared up are you for this opportunity? Klieman: I know they're excited about it. It will be a tough venue on the road. It's another measuring stick for us. I'm excited, just like the guys are, to have another opportunity. Reaction: Big week, for sure, have to imagine you'd get that out of this question to Klieman. No doubt the Wildcats are excited for this week's opportunity.



Question: How different is Oklahoma State on offense from what you've seen so far? Klieman: They're very different, because they can attack you in all three phases. They're so explosive in all three phases. It's a formidable offense. Reaction: No doubt Oklahoma State provides a number of different threats on offense and a more diverse group than K-State has seen so far. Klieman, of course, recognizes this.

Question: How often did you see this type of offensive style at North Dakota State? Klieman: We saw it a lot. It's a really common in football, so it's something we saw a lot there. Reaction: They saw a similar offense at NDSU as recently as the national title game last year in Frisco. Eastern Washington used a spread offense also featuring an athletic, dual-threat quarterback playing at a faster pace. The system, alone, shouldn't be difficult for K-State to prepare from from a schematic perspective. The talent will be what matters.

Question: On position switches... Klieman: We have always done that. We had maybe 15 guys doing something different, but just position switches for an individual period to get some more eyes on guys. No position switches. It just got more guys involved tackling and a chance to emphasize that. Reaction: This is, almost word for word, how we wrote this in Off the Record on Sunday. Nothing permanent, but a move that would allow, among other things, guys to work in ways that would help in special teams.

Question: Any concern about Coach Dickey knowing personnel of K-State's OL? Klieman: From a personnel perspective, sure, he knows the strengths and weaknesses of all of their guys. The calls are all totally different, and the schemes are, too, but sure, from a personnel perspective he knows a lot about us. Reaction: God answer. I'd stop short or suggesting it doesn't matter at all - as Klieman did - as it does give some level of insight, potentially, to Oklahoma State as it relates to what K-State's linemen may or may not naturally feel comfortable with.

Question: Have you seen a difference in the team as we get into conference play? Klieman: Our focus has been good since we got here. I don't want a roller coaster, I want it to be consistent. That's what we're striving for. Reaction: I've noted, to myself, to not ask questions about the team's level of preparation on a week-to-week basis being different than other week. I'm not making fun of the question; I get it, just something we've learned about him at this point.

Question: Will Wyatt Hubert and Walter Neil be available? Klieman: They both are. They both have practiced the last few practices and are ready to go. I'd say Cody (Fletcher) is out. Reaction: Would be pretty much what we expected, here, as we'd initially heard and suggested the earliest Fletcher could be back was Oklahoma State. The fact he's not back, yet, however, certainly means there is more progress needed and it was a serious injury. Great news, of course, on Hubert and Neil.

Question: Is this game maybe more important because of the home games that lie ahead? Klieman: If you look that far ahead, you're going to get beat... Reaction: Yeah, there was zero chance he wasn't going to react any differently to this question. He's made clear, time and time again, he's not looking at one week differently than the other.

Question: Relationship with Mike Gundy? Klieman: He's somebody who spent time to talk with me, and I really appreciated that; he didn't avoid me because I was a rival. He was very aware of what we did at North Dakota State and complimented us on that, and it was cool to know he knew the history of it and had paid attention to football at all levels. Reaction: I would expect these two could get along well, as Gundy has proved to be a "football is football" guy with a lot of non-traditional coordinator hires.

Question: On preparing for offenses that don't look like yours... Klieman: We're always going to do ones vs. ones at some point in the week, as that's important to simulate the speed of the game. Now, we have some ways to work on the tempo... we'll keep that to ourselves, as a realistic look. It's pretty good football, and our scout team and grad assistants do a very good job. Reaction: I want to know the secrets!