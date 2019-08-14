KSO Q&A: Linebacker Cody Fletcher
KSO: My understanding is that you were a walk-on at the junior college level. I can’t imagine that’s a common path to a Power Five scholarship. How challenging was that?Cody Fletcher: Yeah, I walke...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news