Get a quick look at what Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman had to say in today's press conference, followed by our immediate thoughts, in Rapid Reaction. A complete transcript of Klieman's full comments will be provided later today on K-StateOnline.

Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman

Opening Statement: We're back at the grind and have seven weeks in a row of it. What we worked on last week is going to feed us through the next seven weeks. Knock on wood we are able to stay healthy, as we have a pretty good grind ahead of us. I thought last week was a good week, and it was a lot of K-State vs. K-State. We know we have to have a terrific week of preparation to play a very good TCU game.

Question: Sense of urgency, was that the message to the team this week? Answer: Oh, it really is just embracing the grind day by day. We know it's a process. Our guys know it's a process. I know this, we are getting better on both sides of the ball. I have seen it in practice this last week. Will we see it on Saturday? Reaction: Urgency would not be the message from Klieman, despite the question implying that should be the answer, as he's stressed each press conference it's not about changing things drastically from week to week. It's going to be about a consistent approach on a daily and weekly basis.

Question: On young players... Answer: We still want to redshirt Keenan Garber, but he's a guy we could maybe use here or there. Chris Herron, Joe Ervin, there is still help we could use at the skill positions. Reaction: Interesting to hear Garber's name mentioned by Klieman, here, as that's kind of a new name to have brought up as an option to help out on offense. He's certainly got the speed.

Question: On Malik Knowles... Answer: He didn't practice yesterday. And I don't forsee him practicing today. It's up in the air right now. Reaction: I think it's extremely unlikely Knowles plays this week, and he may be dealing with a different injury than he was prior to the Baylor game.

Question: On Logan Wilson... Answer: He's done some really good things on special teams, and he's a guy we're going to have to make a decision on. We've stayed relatively healthy (at corner), which has limited some chances for him, but he's doing well. We're at the point with him now - he's played four games - where we have to decide. Reaction: We've heard chatter Wilson has a shot at burning the redshirt and playing in the secondary this week against TCU, and that will certainly be worth keeping an eye on.

Question: On TCU's defense compared to Baylor/OSU Answer: They're probably a bit different. They're a little bit more attacking and will run more four down (linemen). They're an attacking style defense, and when you have that you can see a lot of negative plays and disruption. Reaction: Well stated. TCU is smaller than OSU and Baylor on defense, and will play a more traditional front on defense, but they are also faster and attack more. Chances for big plays will be present against a Horned Frog defense that isn't dominant, but it will also be a challenge to avoid getting off schedule.

Question: On the offensive line... Answer: We're continuing to work. We went a lot with the guys who haven't played a ton up front this year, kind of like a scrimmage, in practice last week to continue to evaluate. We have to have more depth and more people we can count on. Reaction: Like hearing that this staff is consistently trying to actively build depth as opposed to just trying to find it on the recruiting trail. I would wonder, too, if this isn't a group (the offensive line) that could potentially see an alteration in its lineup off a bye week.

Question: On the bye weeks being so close together... Answer: I'm not a fan of it. Football is a rhythm sport. You have to play to improve. You get better through competition. I appreciate the two bye weeks, but to have them so close back to back, some guys couldn't get any real benefit for it. And then new guys just need to continue to play games. Reaction: No doubt it's not ideal. You go from being 3-0 to going off week, loss, loss, off week. Certainly stuns momentum a great deal, and you'd rather have them spread out a bit for healthy/injury purposes.