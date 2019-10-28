OPINION: A win that stands on its own
As Kansas State led No. 5 Oklahoma 48-23 in the fourth quarter last Saturday, countless thoughts were running through my mind.
One of those, which you might expect from somebody in my role, was the idea I was going to need to write some sort of column about this performance.
That thought never settled in the last two days, but I've continued to struggle with HOW to write about this win.
Do I write about how meaningful the victory is for the program overall, the most obvious angle?
Do I caution fans (and really, myself) against making the same mistake twice (or maybe far more times than that) and reacting too heavily one way or another after a K-State win or loss?
Maybe I should write about how the Wildcats have to be discussed in the Big 12 picture now after back-to-back wins, one being over the decided conference favorite, and a return to the Top 25?
There's the recruiting angle, of course, with so many prospects in attendance and impressed with what K-State did to Oklahoma.
Or, do I turn attention to this Saturday's Sunflower Showdown and how crucial it will be for the Wildcats to build on this against Kansas, who also won Saturday against Texas Tech?
I think the right answer is to avoid all of those topics.
K-State's 48-41 win over Oklahoma is meaningful enough to stand on its own and be discussed by itself.
I had the Wildcats losing this game 41-17 (hey, at least I had the OU score nailed...), and it was 100 percent tied to my respect for this Oklahoma team. I believe Lincoln Riley has built the best offensive program in college football, and the Sooner defense has been night and day better under new defensive coordinator Alex Grinch.
I thought K-State could play "well" in this game and still lose by three touchdowns. Now, clearly I underestimated the Wildcats, but this prediction was rooted much more heavily in my belief Oklahoma was legitimately one of the elite teams in college football.
The crazy thing, too, is I wouldn't be stunned if the Sooners were still a big part of College Football Playoff talk once the season comes to an end.
That's how good of a team Chris Klieman and the Wildcats just beat.
The offense was borderline perfect, scoring 48 points with perfect balance (213 yards rushing, 213 yards passing) and going 8-for-8 on scoring opportunities in the red zone. I'm not sure Courtney Messingham could have had a more effective performance as an offensive coordinator.
Sure, the defense gave up 41 points, but Scottie Hazleton's unit was completely dominant in the third quarter and more than did its part in during a stretch where the Wildcats outscored the Sooners 41-6.
Special teams units weren't flashy, perhaps, but Devin Anctil and Blake Lynch remained extremely reliable, K-State recovered a fumble on a kickoff and the Wildcats were above average in the return game.
It's a win that will stand as a lasting memory for the coaching staff, the players and K-State's fans. Sometimes, in a world where all of us - certainly myself - are looking for what's next, I think this is a type of win that deserves to stand alone and be recognized for the accomplishment it was on its own.
I'll have plenty of time - probably even starting today - to get into what comes next.
For now, though, let's just end with this: Kansas State beat Oklahoma 48-41 last Saturday, and it may well have been the best individual win any college football team can claim in 2019.