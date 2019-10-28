As Kansas State led No. 5 Oklahoma 48-23 in the fourth quarter last Saturday, countless thoughts were running through my mind.

One of those, which you might expect from somebody in my role, was the idea I was going to need to write some sort of column about this performance.

That thought never settled in the last two days, but I've continued to struggle with HOW to write about this win.

Do I write about how meaningful the victory is for the program overall, the most obvious angle?

Do I caution fans (and really, myself) against making the same mistake twice (or maybe far more times than that) and reacting too heavily one way or another after a K-State win or loss?

Maybe I should write about how the Wildcats have to be discussed in the Big 12 picture now after back-to-back wins, one being over the decided conference favorite, and a return to the Top 25?

There's the recruiting angle, of course, with so many prospects in attendance and impressed with what K-State did to Oklahoma.

Or, do I turn attention to this Saturday's Sunflower Showdown and how crucial it will be for the Wildcats to build on this against Kansas, who also won Saturday against Texas Tech?