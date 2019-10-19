10:00 a.m.: The Running Diary is back for Kansas State's match-up with TCU today from Bill Snyder Family Stadium. You can read our Preview & Prediction for today's contest HERE. Listen below to the TCU preview edition of The KSO Show:

Check out @Matthew_D_Hall talk @KStateFB vs TCU



Make sure you check out the Community National Bank High School Scoreboard Show every Friday night on @KanzalandSports.



You can also listen to the every K-State game on Kanzaland Radio.https://t.co/ubF5Yb0pqS — Trey Lyle (@TreyLyle) October 19, 2019

10:13 a.m.: Still on Powercat Gameday with John Kurtz and Cole Manbeck, but we'll be heading to the stadium as soon as we finish up at 11:30 a.m. You can listen live to Powercat Gameday HERE. Derek Young will head to the field to share pregame updates (and photos) from the sidelines, while Grant Flanders heads to Bramlage Coliseum to watch the men's basketball open scrimmage. 10:21 a.m.: Derek Young gives you last minute injury info, as he does every week, HERE on The Foundation.

11:43 a.m.: DY is on the field, and he has seen Phillip Brooks and Blaise Gammon both warming up, a couple of players we shared late injury info on, so you'd expect both to play. He has not seen Malik Knowles, however.

Pregame warmups for TCU are underway. (Matt Hall/K-StateOnline)

12:04 p.m.: Knowles is working on warming up a bit now; DY will be keeping a close eye on him throughout until kickoff.

Kansas State freshman wide receiver Malik Knowles (Derek Young/K-StateOnline)

12:39 p.m.: More notes from DY from the field. Jacardia Wright is in street clothes today. True freshman tailback Thomas Grayson is participating in the first phase of warm ups for the first time this season. Malik Knowles is fully suited up. From a recruiting perspective, Talor Warner, Cody Stufflebean and Noah Bolticoff - who DY saw in person last night in McPherson - are all present. Add T.J. Smith, Dorian Stephens, Robert Hentz and DaJon Harrison to that group of recruits seen.

12:50 p.m.: Elijah Sullivan, who we shared some late injury news on today, is also suited up and should be good to go.