KSO: How have you changed as a player since you’ve arrived on campus late? You came in a year later than expected and have now had your share of coaches. It’s been an interesting ride.

Daniel Green: I feel like I have just grown as a linebacker. I came to college and it was tough. It was tough to learn the different schemes, and it was tough to just adjust to this level. I just feel like I’ve grown into a different player for the Big 12 because of the offenses we will see. I’m learning different techniques that I didn’t learn in high school. I’m just ready to play now.

KSO: Has it felt like a complete start-over again because of all the coaching turnover? You’ve had multiple position coaches and coordinators and head coaches at this point.

Daniel Green: Of course. It’s a whole new playbook. It’s a whole new defense. Everybody had to start from scratch. It’s also a different style of coaching. Everybody really had to start over from scratch. After the spring, I feel like everybody on the defense learned the playbook, began to play faster, and now we’re up to speed and playing well.

KSO: Some of these coaches recruited you, correct? I’m sure that has helped the transition a bit.

Daniel Green: Wyoming offered me in high school, and that was coach (Scottie) Hazelton. I wouldn’t say I spoke to him a ton, but we were able to get to know each other some at that point. I was also committed to USC, once. I knew coach Tui (Mike Tuiasosopo) pretty well then. He was there. The coaching staff is full of all great guys. They came in and were open to everyone. They’re players’ coaches. The relationships are just strong around here now.