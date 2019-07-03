100 Questions: How much 4-3 will we see?
In an attempt to pass the time this off-season we're fortunate to have secured the help of scottwildcat from Boscoe's Boys. Scott is going to provide 100 questions about the past, present, future (and who-knows-what) involving Kansas State sports
Let's dive in to the 100 Questions.
Question No. 66: Will there be any game where K-State uses three linebacker sets more than two?
As Scott is well aware, Kansas State will again be a base 4-2-5/nickel defense this season. While some's perception - and the official depth chart still including three linebackers - has a few believing this is a shift from previous years, it really isn't. Your base defense is ultimately what you spend the vast majority of your snaps in, and for years now that has been the nickel for K-State (and virtually ever Big 12 program).
The question, however, wisely asks how many games, if any, will the Wildcats be forced to play a more traditional three-linebacker set for a majority of their snaps?
We know it's not going to happen often, if ever, in Big 12 play. Sure, there will be personnel groupings here and there in every game that likely call for three backers, but I'd be stunned if there were a conference game where a 4-3 look ended up being K-State's most used grouping.
If it were going to happen, however, it may well happen in the non-conference. Look at the rush attempts (listed first in all examples) against pass attempts for the non-league foes:
Nicholls: 605 vs. 357
Bowling Green: 417 vs. 405
Mississippi State: 514 vs. 323
Now, those numbers alone don't mean those teams will force K-State to play a lot of 4-3. A lot of those carries came out of what may look like traditional passing formations, and at least Bowling Green still shows the tendencies and formations of a school that will require mostly nickel to be played.
NIcholls and Mississippi State, however, show very, very strong run tendencies and will use power formations with some regularity. So, while the 4-3 will not be K-State's base formation, the Wildcats may be forced to use it extensively in both Chris Klieman's first game and his first road game as K-State's head coach.
That, of course, leaves you wondering who the third linebacker would be. We know Da'Quan Patton and Elijah Sullivan will start in K-State's nickel set. We also know Justin Hughes would round out - and lead - that group if he hadn't torn his ACL during the spring. With him out, however, the choice likely comes down to redshirt freshman Daniel Green or former junior college transfer Cody Fletcher.
Green has a much higher ceiling and was a four-star rated recruit out of high school, but Fletcher has more experience and earned some playing time a year ago under the previous staff.
No matter how you slice it, however, depth is a serious issue at this position. K-State won't often have to feature a 4-3 look, though, and I do believe that to be good news for the Wildcats.