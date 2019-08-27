News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-27 08:29:01 -0500') }} football Edit

ATH Harrison planning K-State visit

Zmljizrhc6sjcgypzdyy
Derek Young • KStateOnline
@dyoungrivals
Recruiting Analyst

Kansas State’s recruiting efforts have been muffled a bit over the past month, but that is about to change. We’ve documented who some of the major targets are at this point, and one of those is DaJ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}