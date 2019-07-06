News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-06 06:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

K-State commit Malachi Mitchell explains decision

Jxspbz8otpapeevmcs2u
Kansas State football safety commit Malachi Mitchell
Derek Young • KStateOnline
@dyoungrivals
Recruiting Analyst

The weekend of June 21 was a large one for Kansas State on the recruiting front. Though they were all already committed, the Wildcats had four prospects on campus for official visits. Not only that...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}