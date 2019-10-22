What it means: DT Robert Hentz commits
1.) Robert Hentz of Northwest Mississippi Community College is the latest player to commit to Kansas State. He’s also the first junior college addition for the Wildcats this cycle and the first one...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news