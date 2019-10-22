K-State lands JC DT Robert Hentz
After taking an official visit for the TCU game, Northwest Mississippi Community College defensive tackle Robert Hentz has committed to Kansas State. The Wildcats were in on him early and offered before a lot of other programs came calling.
There is still a chance that Hentz adds several other offers. A number of Power Five schools are in contact with him and were waiting on additional film before extending him a scholarship.
He’d fit in at a number of places as a 3-tech defensive tackle, and that is the role he will own in Manhattan. K-State had been searching for a 3-tech defensive tackle more than anything on the interior of the defensive line, in anticipation of the losses of Trey Dishon, Jordan Mittie and Joe Davies.
In a bit of a surprise, the Wildcats just haven’t been all that active yet on the junior college market under head coach Chris Klieman. Their only addition on that front since being hired had been Jonathan Alexander of Kilgore College.
However, we expect even more juco flavor in the Class of 2020 before it’s all said and done.
Hentz does add to a defensive tackle group that already included Ronald Triplette and possibly Talor Warner, depending on what position Warner ultimately flocks towards.
