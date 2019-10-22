After taking an official visit for the TCU game, Northwest Mississippi Community College defensive tackle Robert Hentz has committed to Kansas State. The Wildcats were in on him early and offered before a lot of other programs came calling.

There is still a chance that Hentz adds several other offers. A number of Power Five schools are in contact with him and were waiting on additional film before extending him a scholarship.

He’d fit in at a number of places as a 3-tech defensive tackle, and that is the role he will own in Manhattan. K-State had been searching for a 3-tech defensive tackle more than anything on the interior of the defensive line, in anticipation of the losses of Trey Dishon, Jordan Mittie and Joe Davies.