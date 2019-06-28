In an attempt to pass the time this off-season we're fortunate to have secured the help of scottwildcat from Boscoe's Boys . Scott is going to provide 100 questions about the past, present, future (and who-knows-what) involving Kansas State sports, and I'll do my very best to answer them.

First thing's first. Today's question actually comes from Grant Flanders, but it's not because Scott couldn't provide one.

We are in Salina for today's Sharp Performance Camp, and I (wisely, of course) left my computer at home, which also houses the collection of questions Scott has sent me.

So, I asked Flando to ask me something. Anything. And, he wants to know what road trip I'm most excited for this year.

I considered three games. First is the trip to Mississippi State. I'm excited for the drive (sincerely) with Flando and Derek Young, and it's going to be great to experience a new city and another SEC football Saturday. I've been to K-State games at Vanderbilt and Auburn, and I'm excited to add Starkville to the list.

Web searches, however, don't make the area look exceeding exciting outside of the football game.

I also thought about Oklahoma State. The first Big 12 Conference game of the Chris Klieman era will be fascinating to witness, and the contest in Stillwater (like the trip to Starkville, actually) will provide a chance for a surprising road win to boost fans' excitement heading into a two-game Big 12 home stretch against Baylor and TCU.

But Stillwater is close - may even be a same day trip - and not full of unique things to do.

That's not Stillwater hate, by the way. I like the city and think it's a great college town, but it's just not the same as going to... Texas.

We had a fantastic time in Austin at last year's basketball game. So good, in fact, Natalee Hall has made it pretty apparent she plans to head to Austin with us for this year's football game.

That's a win, for the record.

Also, it struck me as I started writing this that I've somehow NEVER been to a football game in Austin. I've been to three K-State basketball games there, but the stars have never quite aligned for me to cover a game there myself.

In my first round at Rivals I stayed back and wrote from the television while others made the trip, and at KSO it was Jeffrey Martin and Derek who traveled to Austin in 2017 to cover an overtime thriller between the Wildcats and Longhorns.

Add it all up, and Texas is the trip for me this year.

Austin, fun with the KSO crew and Nats, first experience in that stadium, what else do you want? A crazy upset or something?