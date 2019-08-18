As the season draws closer we take a moment to evaluate the most important offensive players for Kansas State.

QB SKYLAR THOMPSON

Kansas State QB Skylar Thompson with LB Elijah Sullivan (Grant Flanders/K-StateOnline)

A really good year from Kansas State starting quarterback Skylar Thompson could off-set some of the other limitations just enough for the Wildcats to overachieve a great deal this season. He’s always had the talent to be a very productive player. Rivals rated him as a four-star signal caller in his class. Though I was working for a company that didn’t give Thompson a fourth star at the time, I did cover him. He was a household name in the Kansas City metro and someone that I was awfully surprised didn’t gather more recruiting attention than he did. I say this, because, while he may not light the world on fire, I think last year was more of a blip on the radar. There were extenuating circumstances that drove that result, in my opinion. I’d be shocked if we saw a duplicate of that kind of production or anything close to that performance. He’ll be better than that. How much better could determine the fate of the season.

RB JAMES GILBERT

At running back, there’s definitely an argument to be made for Jordon Brown. He seems to be the back with the first unit the most, and he’s a bit more dynamic in terms of what he can provide, both in the running and passing game. However, at running back, I think reliability is probably something I’m prioritizing a bit more. It was just months ago when it didn’t look like there was anyone to rely on at all. They have a few different answers now. I side on James Gilbert being the most important, because he is described as the steadying force in the backfield. They’re going to need something like that. Experience will be valued at the position because, aside from the graduate transfers, they don’t have it all. Harry Trotter hasn’t played meaningful snaps at the Power Five level, and the four freshmen haven’t even attended a college class in a fall semester, yet. That leaves the graduate transfers, and Gilbert was the one that arrived in the spring and has been in the new system the longest. I think Brown will provide more production, but Gilbert’s value and impact might just be a little more important, because there aren't a whole lot of other places to gather what he gives.

WR MALIK KNOWLES

Kansas State WR Malik Knowles (Grant Flanders/K-StateOnline)

The wide receiver room will probably go as he goes. Malik Knowles flashed as a possible future playmaker towards the end of last season. Dalton Schoen has flashed that too, to be fair, on a few occasions. He’s also shown the propensity to put the ball on the ground, as well, and he was much better in the secondary role in 2017 than he was a primary role in 2018. One could argue Schoen was still in a secondary role last year, second to Isaiah Zuber. In any event, there was not an alternative threat dangerous enough for Schoen to run as free as he did the prior season.

Knowles’ potential would be enough. Is he ready enough to be that threat on a consistent basis? That will be the question.

But, if he emerges and rises to the occasion at this early point in his career, it will make life much easier for the Wildcats, and specifically Schoen, Wykeen Gill, Chabastin Taylor and company. It’s going to be tough to come up with chunk plays through the air if Knowles isn’t ready to shine, immediately.

TE NICK LENNERS

Kansas State tight end Nick Lenners. (Derek Young/K-StateOnline)

To be blunt, I think there’s a large gap in ability between Nick Lenners and the rest of the tight ends. This was a spot of weakness without him in the lineup. There’s some other experience here, though, in Blaise Gammon and Logan Long. With that being said, if Kansas State wants to reach its potential and maximize its performance, a good year from Lenners is vital. Not only do I think he’s the best tight end on the roster by a comfortable margin, he may have that same argument at fullback with Adam Harter sidelined. He’ll play both spots for K-State. It is critical that they receive the best from Lenners this season, or else it’ll be trial and error at times to try to find what they need at those positions.

OT NICK KALTMAYER

Pictured, left, is starting right tackle Nick Kaltmayer and pictured right is starting center Adam Holtorf (Grant Flanders/K-StateOnline)

This was almost an answer created by the process of elimination. I chose not to use Scott Frantz, Adam Holtorf and Tyler Mitchell, because you should know the production that you’ll get from those three seniors. In fact, all three will be at least three-year starters after this coming season. The left guard spot is still up for grabs, according to what we have heard. Josh Rivas and Evan Curl are two of the contenders for the role. An argument could certainly be made for both of them. They’re both going to play and provide an important role for the Wildcats this season. At the end of the day, I felt Nick Kaltmayer was the best answer. Not only is he a new starter that will be asked to replace second-round NFL Draft pick Dalton Risner, the expectations for him are already high just due to how he played against UCLA in the Cactus Bowl almost two years ago. Furthermore, the lack of readiness at offensive tackle can’t be under-stated. They won’t want to have to dip into that next group unless they have to. They’d like to do it when that next batch of tackles is more ready.

