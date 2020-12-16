Kansas State announced on Wednesday that they will decline a bowl bid after a 4-6 final record in the 2020 season. The Wildcats originally planned on accepting an invitation as head coach Chris Klieman pointed out on more than one occasion.

Most of that reasoning was just a desire to have the additional practices allowed by the NCAA. However, they were still able to accomplish most of those anyways, though they didn't receive the full allotted 15 in before culminating the 2020 season in its entirety.

The reason for the change of heart, KSO has learned, was a combination of indifference on the plans within the roster and because of roster inadequacies due to injuries and CoVid-19.

Practices were not going to be permitted due to a rising number of impacted individuals.

The focus will now move to the offseason and how to prepare for the 2021 football year.