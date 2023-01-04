Kansas State wing Keyontae Johnson offered prayers for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest during Monday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, on Tuesday night following K-State's 116-103 victory over No. 6 Texas.

Prior to transferring to K-State for the 2022-23 season, Johnson played at Florida where he was a member of the All-SEC team in 2019-20. Four games into his junior season, Johnson went into cardiac arrest and collapsed on the court during Florida's game at Florida State.

"It's definitely a traumatic experience," Johnson said. "I'm praying for him, his family, I know what it feels like to be in that situation and know how his family feels."

Florida's medical personnel wouldn't permit Johnson to play during the 2021-22 season, but after going through extensive testing with the Mayo Clinic and the NBA Player's Association, Johnson was able to receive clearance to play basketball again in 2022-23.

In 14 games with Kansas State, Johnson is having his best season. He is averaging 18.4 points and 6.9 rebounds per game while making 40 percent of his 3-point attempts on the season. He is, again, becoming an NBA Draft prospect.

In Tuesday's win over Texas, Johnson scored a season-high 28 points and had a team-high nine rebounds in the victory over the Longhorns.

Hamlin, who received emergency CPR on the field, was rushed to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where is currently sedated in the intensive care unit, according to ESPN.

Hamlin is in his second season with Buffalo after being drafted in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He played in 14 games as a rookie and started 13 of 15 games this season for the Bills where he has 91 total tackles, which includes 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

"I'm praying for him," Johnson said. "I'm hoping God can take care of him and let him bounce back --- like he did with me."

