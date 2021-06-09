Kicker Charlie Weinrich recaps K-State visit

"Burnham was on the field the entire time," Weinrich added. " Taylor Braet stopped by, and (Chris) Klieman watched a bit from the stands, I believe."

"The workout went great," he said. "I had some great kicks and the coaches really seemed to like it. I am not sure where they stand when it comes to offering."

He doesn't hold any offers, but Weinrich has a number of Power Five teams keeping tabs on him.

Blue Valley kicker Charlie Weinrich and Florida punter Ryan Eckley practiced kicking in front of the K-State coaches, followed by a tour of the facilities. They were hosted by new special teams quality control coach, Will Burnham .

Kansas State invited in two kicking specialists for a workout and unofficial visits afterwards on Saturday.

Burnham has been on the job at K-State for a couple of months and is quickly getting his feet wet with showing the program off to recruits on visits. The dead period just ended a little over a week ago.

"The unofficial was great," Weinrich expressed. "The special teams coach, Will Burnham with Kansas State, hosted it and helped us around the facility and let us get dressed up."

On the visit, Weinrich was able to connect with a friend of his and current K-State kicker, Chris Tennant. Tennant signed as a preferred walk-on with the Wildcats in the Class of 2021, and turned away other suitors, such as Alabama and Penn State.

"I only remember the kicker," Weinrich noted. "he’s one of my buddies. Chris Tennant. He graduated from Mill Valley a few weeks ago."

Being able to see the resources the players have was the highlight of the tour, as it is for many prospects that are fortunate enough to see a lot of the football complex.

"The facilities were amazing," Weinrich shared. "Everything there was top of the line and I could definitely see myself at that school. The thing that stuck out the most to me was the hospitality and welcoming feeling I had."

Weinrich didn't grow up a K-State fan, but he does remember watching games.

He has some more workouts and visits in the next week and hopes to turn someone's head enough for an eventual offer.

"I am going up to Wisconsin on Wednesday," Weinrich revealed. "Nebraska is on Friday, and I have Oklahoma State next week."

If you're wondering what his longest kicks are, he did mention it.

"In practice, it’s 68 (yards). And in games, it’s 51 (yards)."