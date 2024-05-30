Kickoff times for Kansas State football's 2024 non-conference games were announced by the Big 12 Conference and their television partners today.

The Wildcats will open their season at home against UT Martin on Aug. 31, with kickoff set for 6 p.m. central time. The game will air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

The evening ESPN+ timeslot has been familiar for Kansas State, as their home opener has featured the same pairing seven of the last eight seasons. Last season, the Wildcats opened their season with a 45-0 win over SEMO during the same timeslot.