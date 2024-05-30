Advertisement
Kickoff time set for Kansas State's non-conference games

Avery Johnson and Chris Klieman
Avery Johnson and Chris Klieman (© Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Kevin Fielder • EMAWOnline
Kickoff times for Kansas State football's 2024 non-conference games were announced by the Big 12 Conference and their television partners today.

The Wildcats will open their season at home against UT Martin on Aug. 31, with kickoff set for 6 p.m. central time. The game will air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

The evening ESPN+ timeslot has been familiar for Kansas State, as their home opener has featured the same pairing seven of the last eight seasons. Last season, the Wildcats opened their season with a 45-0 win over SEMO during the same timeslot.

On Sept. 7, the Wildcats will travel to New Orleans for a road contest against Tulane. The game will be broadcast on ESPN or ESPN2 and kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m.

The non-conference contest against Tulane is the second leg of a home-and-home that dates back to 2022. That season, Tulane traveled to Manhattan and beat K-State 17-10. Both teams wound up winning their conference that season.

K-State will finish their non-conference slate with a home game against Arizona on Sept. 13. The game was previously announced as one of Fox's College Football Friday games, meaning it will air on Fox at 7 p.m.

