Did Holcombe share a reason why he wanted to do this at this time?

"We did have some discussions, and he did give some reasons. I don't really want to go into his business, you know. I don't really want to go into that. We had a conversation and he felt like it was the best thing for him."

On having more reps for Nick Ast and Jaren Lewis...

"That's what's going to happen. Those guys will step up. It's about the room providing the best quarterback play we can for the team. I got all the confidence in the world in both of these guys and we'll keep getting after it."

Is it best to redshirt Jaren Lewis?

"We'll take that one step at a time. Obviously, already being half way through the season I could see us trying to do that, with everything that we could. Nick is ready to go. I know Jaren will prepare his butt off. As we know, sometimes things can get crazy, and heaven forbid nothing happens the rest of the way.

On Jaren Lewis...

"I think the last couple of months, his growth curve, he's really made a lot of progress. The more you know the easier it is to learn and pick up more things. He's done that. He's very attentive in meetings every day, works his butt off. He's done a nice job of staying involved in the game plan, even while he's been on the scout team. He's been on the scout team, and giving them a great look, for the first four or five weeks here. There will be some double duty that he will have to do here in the near future. We'll see how everything goes. I tell my guys all the time, it doesn't matter where you are on the depth chart or what the situation is, you have to be ready. You never know what can happen. You are one snap away, regardless of how that ends up happening. I have to get them both as ready as they can be while getting Skylar ready as well."

Will Chris Herron stay at wide receiver?

"I don't think there's anything drastic we have discussed right now. It's business as usual. A few things are different now, but we're just taking it one step at a time and seeing how things progress on all fronts."