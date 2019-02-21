KSO Exclusive Q&A: Kansas State HC Chris Klieman
KANSAS CITY - Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman just completed his ‘Cover Four’ tour as he made stops in four cities, greeting the Kansas State fan base and supporters in Garden City, Dallas, W...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news