This kicks off a new series at KSO, where the staff will take three statements each week and decide if they are fact or fiction. Our first version will cover the Kansas State offensive line and special teams headed into the season, as well as how far Duke Shelley can rise up the ladder among the best in the league.

What kind of postseason honors can Duke Shelley claim this year? Getty Images

KANSAS STATE WILL HAVE THE BEST OFFENSIVE LINE IN THE BIG 12

Matt Hall: Fiction. I think Dalton Risner will be the best linemen in the league, and you can make a great case for the Wildcats, but I actually expect Oklahoma to have the Big 12's best offensive line. I think the Sooners have a little bit more high-end, all-conference/NFL-type talent on the line than the Wildcats do, with many preseason publications having as many as three OU linemen on their All-Big 12 team. What could push K-State to the top, however, would be a little better play along the interior (maybe Josh Rivas helps with that) and a fully healthy Risner playing at a level not seen from him just yet. If those things happen, this could be the best offensive front in the league. Derek Young: Fact. They will be the only program in the conference that brings back all five starters from a year ago, and that means a lot to me. Continuity is probably most important when it comes to the offensive line, and it is also the position where experience is the most significant and typically the most impactful. However, the interesting thing is that not all five may be able to hold onto their starting positions. To me, that has to only mean that they can significantly upgrade the unit even further. Combine that with having Dalton Risner, probably the league's best lineman, and it is hard to see them being outdone by anyone else in the Big 12. Grant Flanders: Fact. The line is already projected by many to be one of the best in the nation, let alone the Big 12. Returning all five starters, including the leader of not only the offensive line - but the whole - offense in Dalton Risner, is a big reason they will achieve this feat. Oklahoma and West Virginia will be hard to compete with on the offensive side of the trenches, but not even those two teams have all five starters returning. Chris Nelson: Fact. Not only does Kansas State return all five starters from a year ago, they also have young guys pushing for starting spots and their best offensive lineman, Dalton Risner, is back to full strength after battling injuries most of last year. And do you know what makes an offensive line look even better? Dynamic running backs and experience at the quarterback position. Both of those positions will be improved from a year ago.

Dalton Risner is likely the league's best offensive lineman. Getty Images

DUKE SHELLEY WILL MAKE FIRST OR SECOND-TEAM ALL-BIG 12

Derek Young: Fact. Guys like Dalton Risner, Reggie Walker, Kendall Adams, Scott Frantz and Alex Barnes have gotten some of the preseason recognition for the Wildcats, and there really hasn't been a peep about Duke Shelley. I think he's one of the more overlooked players in the entire nation. He was excellent all of 2017 at defending the run and in the latter portion of the year in coverage. The last few games of the season a year ago were his best, which makes me believe he's in for a huge campaign in 2018. Grant Flanders: Fact. Shelley should be a top two defender for the Wildcats and easily the best corner. That being said, it won’t be difficult for him to grab, at the very least, second-team All-Big 12 honors, and I expect first-team. He was an honorable mention selection by the league's coaches a year ago, while on the opposite side of first-team standout D.J. Reed. I don’t expect Shelley to out-perform Reed, but I do expect him to do enough to be one of the best on that side of the football, and that will be a tough task against a pass-heavy Big 12. Chris Nelson: Fact. Duke Shelley led last year's team in passes broken up and finished fourth in solo tackles. I expect Shelley to take another step forward his senior year and make more of those splash plays that catch everyone's attention. Matt Hall: Fact. Shelley may be the most underrated player on the roster, and I think he was actually a better cornerback last season than D.J. Reed. His willingness and improvement as a tackler is a giant bonus, and he's really developed into a pretty confident and consistent cover guy. I don't know that Shelley will make a ton of jaw-dropping plays that earns the attention of the casual Big 12 viewer, but I think those who pay close attention will see a player worthy of all-league honors.

EXCLUDING EXTRA POINTS AND KICKOFFS, KANSAS STATE WILL USE BOTH MULTIPLE KICKERS AND MULTIPLE PUNTERS THIS SEASON

Will Sean Snyder be able to settle on just one kicker and punter in 2018? Getty Images