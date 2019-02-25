It's hard to remember the last time a regular season basketball game felt so important for Kansas State. The Wildcats (21-6, 11-3 Big 12 Conference) head to Lawrence tonight to face rival Kansas (20-7, 9-5) in the second round of this season's Sunflower Showdown, with Bruce Weber's bunch knocking off Bill Self and company earlier this month in Manhattan. K-State can't clinch a Big 12 Championship in this game, but it can essentially eliminate the Jayhawks from contention and put an emphatic stop to KU's 14-year streak of league dominance. Let's break down the Wildcats and Jayhawks, in depth, in the KSO GameCenter.

THREE KEYS (and a pick)

1. Embrace the environment Notice I didn't say "handle" the environment. For K-State to win tonight, the Wildcats have to flat out enjoy what they're facing inside of Allen Fieldhouse. Championship teams love the "us-against-the-world" mentality, and many of them enjoy making statements on opposing teams' home floors more than winning at home. The only Big 12 road loss for K-State came to Texas Tech back on Jan. 6 by six points. The Wildcats were without Dean Wade in that game and stayed in it through the end. Kansas, for whatever its worth, just lost in Lubbock by 29 with the full slate of players it will have available tonight. This needs to be fun for K-State, no matter how noisy it is. 2. No second chances The Wildcats are good enough defensively to cause KU all sorts of problems scoring the basketball, but the Jayhawks are plenty talented enough to take advantage of any second-chance opportunities you give them. Offensive rebounding was what helped earn KU a six-point lead at one point late in the first half in Manhattan, and taking care of business on the glass is a big part of the reason why K-State won by 13 the rest of the way that night in Bramlage. Marcus Garrett's return is very valuable for KU, but it actually makes the Jayhawks a little smaller when he returns to the starting lineup and more vulnerable to be beat on the boards.

3. Be the best K-State can make its strongest case, yet, that it really is the Big 12's best team. Barry Brown should already be the front-runner for Big 12 Player of the Year honors, but he can seal the deal with a game-changing effort in a K-State win at Lawrence. There's still plenty of season left to be played after this contest - Texas Tech will loom as a potential contender throughout - but on this night the Wildcats can end any debate about the best team in the state while also stamping Brown as the top player in the conference. PREDICTION: I've gone back and forth on this, but ultimately I've found I can't pick against the Wildcats here. Yes, Kansas is undefeated at home and has won 14 straight Big 12 titles. Only one of those streaks (the home wins this year) impacts this game, however, as the KU roster is hardly filled with players who've had Big 12 success, or even success against the Wildcats. KU has been the league's best home team. K-State represents the Road Warriors (or road dogs, as they prefer to be called) of the Big 12. Something has to give, and typically in this situation you just take the home team. But, I think it's too unique of a situation for Self's program to just assume things will work out of them, and K-State has been the better team this season. The sweep is completed, and the streak is over. K-State 70, Kansas 69

GAME 28 23/21 KANSAS STATE (21-6, 11-3 Big 12) at 12/12 KANSAS (20-7, 9-5 Big 12) Monday, February 25, 2019 >> 8:07 p.m. CT >> Allen Fieldhouse (16,300) >> Lawrence, Kan. Dillons Sunflower Showdown TELEVISION ESPN / ESPN3 Bob Wischusen (play-by-play) Jay Bilas (analyst) Holly Rowe (sideline reporter) Scott Gustafson (producer) NATIONAL RADIO Westwood One Sports Kevin Kugler (play-by-play) Robbie Hummel (analyst) Jason Horowitz (pre-game host) Howard Deneroff (producer) RADIO K-State Sports Network Wyatt Thompson (play-by-play)Stan Weber (analyst) Listen Online: TuneIn.com [free] // www.kstatesports.com/watch [free] Satellite Radio: XM 382 / Internet 973 LIVE STATS www.KUAthletics.com TICKETS Sold out COACHES Kansas State: Bruce Weber (Wis.-Milwaukee ’78) Overall: 459-241/21st season At K-State: 146-86/7th season vs. Kansas: 3-14 (0-6 on the road) Kansas: Bill Self (Oklahoma State ’85) Overall: 674-208/26th Year At Kansas: 467-103/16th Year vs. Kansas State: 28-6 (14-1 at home)

Kansas State (21-6, 11-3 Big 12) G: #3 Kamau Stokes G: #5 Barry Brown, Jr. G/F: #20 Xavier Sneed F: #32 Dean Wade F: #14 Makol Mawien Kansas (20-7, 9-5 Big 12) G: #5 Quentin Grimes G: #11 Devon Dotson G: #30 Ochai Agbaji F: #1 Dedric Lawson F: #33 David McCormack SERIES HISTORY Overall: Kansas leads 196-94 Current Streak: K-State, 1 In Lawrence: Kansas leads 89-35 At Allen Fieldhouse: Kansas leads 46-18 Last Meeting: W, 74-67, 2/5/19 Weber vs. Self: 4-15 (0-7 on the road)

OPENING TIP No. 23/21 Kansas State (20-6, 10-3 Big 12) renews one of the oldest rivalries in college basketball on Monday night, as the Wildcats travel to Lawrence, Kan., to take on No. 12/12 Kansas (20-7, 9-5 Big 12) in the 291st Dillons Sunflower Showdown at Allen Fieldhouse. K-State ended an 8-game losing streak with a 74-67 win at home on Feb. 5 and will attempt to sweep the season series for the first time since 1983. The game will tip at 8:05 p.m., CT on ESPN’s Big Monday with Bob Wischusen (play-by-play), Jay Bilas (analyst) and Holly Rowe (sideline reporter) on the call. K-State enters Monday’s game in first place in the Big 12, one game ahead of the second place and No. 14/14 Texas Tech (22-5, 10-4 Big 12) and two games ahead of the third-place tandem of No. 12/12 Kansas (20-7, 9-5 Big 12) and Baylor (18-9, 9-5 Big 12) and three games ahead of fourth-place Iowa State (19-8, 8-6 Big 12). Seven Big 12 schools have at least 6 league wins with 4 games left in the regular season. K-State was impressive on both ends of the court in its 11th Big 12 victory of the season on Saturday afternoon, as the Wildcats scored a Big 12-high 85 points on a season-best 61.5 percent (32-of-52) shooting, including 50 percent (10-of-20) from 3-point range, while holding OSU to a season-low for points (46), field goals made (16) and field goal percentage (31.4). The 39-point victory was the largest over a conference opponent since defeating Missouri by 55 points (111-56) at home on Jan. 3, 1998. The Wildcats jumped out to a 15-0 lead and held the Cowboys without a field goal for the first 7 minutes of the game to lead wire-to-wire in sweeping the season series for the second consecutive season. Five Wildcats scored in double figures led by the 12 points each from juniors Xavier Sneed and Austin Trice, as K-State was able to rest a majority of its starters. Senior Dean Wade played just 11 minutes, while Sneed and senior Kamau Stokes played just 18 and 19 minutes, respectively. Kansas is coming off a 91-62 loss at No. 14/14 Texas Tech on Saturday, as the Red Raiders caught fire from the fire, connecting on 60.7 percent from the field with 16 made 3-point field goals. Prior to the loss, the Jayhawks had won 3 in a row since the Feb. 5 74-67 loss at K-State. Led by Big 12 Player of the Year candidate Dedric Lawson, who leads the league in both scoring (19.0 ppg.) and rebounding (10.1 rpg.), Kansas is 15-0 at home, including 7-0 in Big 12 play. One of the oldest rivalries in college basketball, K-State and Kansas have met every season since 1912. It is the sixth-most played series (290) and eighth-most consecutive games (113). The Jayhawks hold a 196-94 lead in the series, including a 49-6 advantage since the start of Big 12 play. The Wildcats have lost 12 straight at Allen Fieldhouse with the last win coming, 59-55, on Jan. 14, 2006. K-State has been one of the better defensive teams in the nation, allowing just 59.3 points on 41.1 percent shooting, including 31.2 percent from 3-point range. The Wildcats have held 15 of 27 opponents to 60 points or less with one eclipsing 70.