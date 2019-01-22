Keep track of news on the Wildcats and Red Raiders through the day and then enjoy LIVE coverage from Bramlage up to tip-off and throughout the contest HERE at the KSO GameCenter .

If winning the Big 12 Championship is the goal, this is a game you win. You've dropped a competitive game in Lubbock without Dean Wade, and now you have to get that loss back at full strength playing in Manhattan. To win a league title K-State fans are going to have to make Bramlage Coliseum a challenging venue the rest of the way, and then the Wildcats themselves are going to have to take advantage of those opportunities at home. If those two parties (fans and program) both continue to do their jobs, it will create a potentially very positive cycle for the rest of the home schedule.

K-State's defense is always good. But, it's at it's best when Makol Mawien is on the floor. The 6-foot-9 junior does a fantastic job defending the pick and roll and can also switch virtually any screen without becoming a liability. The Wildcats may not be able to afford Mawien picking up two quick fouls and spending the vast majority of the first half on the bench - which happened against TCU - for a second game in a row.

K-State did a more than solid job on Texas Tech star Jarrett Culver in these two teams' first meeting in Lubbock. The Wildcats limited Culver to just nine points on 2-of-7 shooting from the floor, thanks in large part to the defensive efforts of Barry Brown. Brown should again draw the Culver assignment, but Xavier Sneed is another player the Wildcats can throw at Culver - along with Mike McGuirl, for small stretches - to try and make things difficult for the leader of the Red Raider offensive attack.

GAME 19

KANSAS STATE (14-4, 4-2 Big 12) vs. 14/13 TEXAS TECH (15-3, 4-2 Big 12)

Tuesday, January 22, 2019 >> 6:01 p.m. CT >> Bramlage Coliseum (12,528) >> Manhattan, Kan.

Kansas State: Bruce Weber (Wis.-Milwaukee ’78)

Overall: 452-239/21st season

At K-State: 139-84/7th season

vs Texas Tech: 8-6 (5-1 at home)

Texas Tech: Chris Beard (Texas ’95)

Overall: 231-77/10th season

At Texas Tech: 60-27/3rd season

vs. Kansas State: 4-1 (1-1 on the road)

Kansas State (14-4, 4-2 Big 12)

G: #3 Kamau Stokes

G: #5 Barry Brown, Jr.

G/F: #20 Xavier Sneed

F: #32 Dean Wade

F: #14 Makol Mawien

Texas Tech (15-3, 4-2 Big 12)

G: #13 Matt Mooney

G: #23 Jarrett Culver

G: #25 Davide Moretti

F: #11 Tariq Owens

C: #32 Norense Odiase

Overall: K-State leads 23-16

Current Streak: Texas Tech, 3

In Manhattan: K-State leads 15-3

At Bramlage Coliseum: K-State leads 11-3

Last Meeting: L, 57-63, 1/5/19

Weber vs. Beard: 1-4 (1-1 at home)

Kansas State (14-4, 4-2 Big 12) wraps up a brief 2-game homestand on Tuesday, as the Wildcats play host to 14/13 Texas Tech (15-3, 4-2 Big 12) in a test of the Big 12’s top defenses at Bramlage Coliseum. The game will tip at 6:01 p.m., CT on ESPN2 with Jon Sciambi (play-by-play) and Fran Fraschilla (analyst) on the call.

Tuesday’s contest will pit two of the top scoring defenses, as Texas Tech ranks second in the nation in allowing just 55.8 points per game, including 63 points in Big 12 play, while K-State ranks fourth in allowing 59.2 points per game, including a Big 12-best 62.0 points in league action. The Red Raiders allow opponents to shoot a Big 12-best 34.9 percent from the field, including 26.2 percent from 3-point range, while forcing a Big 12-high 16.2 turnovers per game, while the Wildcats allow opponents to connect on 40.6 percent from the field, including 30.6 percent from 3-point range, with 15.3 turnovers per contest.

K-State ran its winning streak to 4 games on Saturday afternoon with another defense gem, holding the Big 12’s top scoring offense (80.4 ppg.) to a season-low in points in earning a 65-55 victory over TCU. The Wildcats jumped out to an 11-3 lead and never trailed in winning wire-to-wire for the second consecutive Big 12 game, as junior Xavier Sneed paced three players in double figures with a season-high 18 points, while Phillips 66 Big 12 Player of the Week Dean Wade added 16 points to go with a game-high 6 assists.

Wade, who is just 3 games back from missing 6 games due to injury, averaged 18 points and 3.5 assists in helping the Wildcats to victories over No. 20/19 Oklahoma and TCU last week. Wade follows teammate Barry Brown, Jr., who was named Big 12 Player of the Week on Jan. 14 after hitting back-to-back game-winners vs. West Virginia (1/9/19) and No. 20/21 Iowa State (1/12/19). They are the first Wildcats to win Big 12 Player of the Week in consecutive weeks since Rodney McGruder did it in back-to-back weeks on Dec. 24, 2012 and Jan. 7, 2013.

Texas Tech enters Tuesday’s game with consecutive losses for the first time this season after dropping games to Iowa State (68-64) and at Baylor (73-62). The Red Raiders, who are led by Big 12 Player of the Year candidate Jarrett Culver, who leads the squad in scoring (18.8 ppg.), rebounding (7.1 rpg.) and assists (3.9 apg.). This will be the 40th meeting between K-State and Texas Tech with the Wildcats holding a 23-16 advantage, including a 15-3 mark in games played at home. The Red Raiders have won 6 of the last 8 meetings (3 in a row), including a 63-57 victory on Jan. 5 at home, in which, the Wildcats could not overcome a 16-point deficit.

No. 14/13 Texas Tech (13-3, 2-2 Big 12) has dropped back-to-back games in Big 12 play to Iowa State (68-64) and at Baylor (73-62) after winning 15 of its first 16 games, including the first 4 in league action. The Red Raiders connected on 46.7 percent from the field in the loss to the Bears, but allowed 11 Baylor 3-pointers and 11 second-chance points on 12 offensive rebounds.

Texas Tech is averaging 71.6 points on 47.4 percent shooting, including 34.1 percent from 3-point range, to go with 35.2 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.2 blocks per game, while allowing a Big 12-best 55.8 points on 34.9 percent shooting, including 26.2 percent from 3-point range. The team is connecting on 70.5 percent from the free throw line.

A Big 12 Player of the Year candidate, sophomore Jarrett Culver, paces the Red Raiders in scoring (18.8 ppg.), rebounding (7.1 rpg.) and assists (3.9 apg.) while connecting on 54.2 percent shooting from the field, including 36.8 percent from 3-point range. Two other players are averaging in double figures in graduate transfer Matt Mooney (10.7 ppg.) and sophomore Davide Moretti (10.0 ppg.), while graduate transfer Tariq Owens has a team-high 2.6 blocks to go with 8.1 points and 5.1 rebounds per game.

Texas Tech is led by head coach Chris Beard, who has posted a 60-27 (.690) record in his third season. He has a 231-77 (.750) overall record in his 10th season as a head coach, which includes stints at McMurry (2012-13), Angelo State (2013-15) and Little Rock (2015-16).