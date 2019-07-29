KSO Foundation Chat - 7.29.19
CLICK HERE to head to The Foundation to take part in today's chat session or to sit back and read the questions and comments, if you prefer.
2019 KANSAS STATE FOOTBALL PREVIEW
-Opponent Previews & Predictions: Nicholls | Bowling Green | Mississippi State | Oklahoma State
-Position Previews: Quarterback | Running Back | Wide Receiver | Tight End | Offensive Line | Defensive End | Defensive Tackle | Linebacker | Defensive Back
-Position Preview Podcasts: QB | RB | FB/TE
-Roster & Recruiting Center: CLICK HERE
-KSNT Preview: CLICK HERE
-Five Poyntz: What did we learn from Klieman?
-What did Klieman have to say at the podium?
-Running Diary: Big 12 Football Media Days, Day One
-Five Poyntz: Recapping Day on in Arlington
-The KSO Show looks back at Big 12 Media Days
-KMAN's The Game: Young, Hall join the show
-KSO Photos: K-State's day in Arlington
-KSO Photos: Big 12 Media Days, Day One
-KSO Video: Joel Klatt talks K-State with KSO
-KSO Video: Chris Klieman sidebar session
-KSO Video: Quarterback Skylar Thompson
-KSO Video: Defensive end Reggie Walker
-KSO Video: Defensive end Wyatt Hubert