Every Friday of every Kansas State game week this season we'll tackle three over/under totals, with the KSO staff taking its stance on each one. In the weeks leading up to the season, however, we'll look at a few regular season totals and take a stand as well. In the debut we give our responses on a number of carries for running back Mike McCoy, how much the tight end will be involved in the passing game and whether or not we think any amount of focus is already being placed on Mississippi State, which is Kansas State's second opponent of the season.

Mike McCoy has a chance for more touches in 2018. Getty Images

A TOTAL OF 50 CARRIES FOR RB MIKE McCOY

Matt Hall: Give me that over. As Derek explains below, this number isn't as low as it immediately appear when you look at recent history of how K-State has used its running backs. With a bowl included you have to project at least a 13-game season for the Wildcats, and I can't envision a scenario where McCoy doesn't average at least four carries a game if he's truly the No. 2 back, which I believe him to be. Derek Young: Over. I'm not certain if this number will seem high or low to fans out there. Dalvin Warmack was second among running backs in carries last year with 48. And that was with 43 carries from Justin Silmon as well, 19 from Winston Dimel and 10 from Tyler Burns. Mike McCoy himself had 10. If you're a believer that McCoy is the second back on the team, then 50 shouldn't be much of a challenge. I'm of the belief that Barnes and McCoy both see an increase in carries while Silmon's could slip a bit, and Warmack's surely will as he is used in other ways. Grant Flanders: Under. Alex Barnes will receive most of the carries, just as he did a season ago. The second-most carries will go to Justin Silmon. Then there’s Dalvin Warmack, who touted the rock the second-most last season with 48 carries. He may still see more carries than sophomore Mike McCoy, though I do expect Warmack to be utilized more so in the passing game than on the ground. I do love the idea of getting McCoy going as much as possible, but I think he may have to wait his turn until he can become a future workhorse for the K-State backfield. Chris Nelson: Under. This is something I would like to see, but until we quit hearing concerns about the "other duties as assigned" portion of the KSU running back's job description, I don't believe it will happen. It sounds like McCoy has the most raw talent of any running back on the roster, and K-State will need to find a way to make some big plays on the ground, as it may struggle to do so with the passing game.

Could Nick Lenners brings something different to K-State's offense? Getty Images

A COMBINED 275 RECEIVING YARDS FOR TIGHT ENDS

Derek Young: Over. I don't think it will be over by much, but this is just under 23 yards a game if you do not include any postseason appearances.They probably won't hit that number every game, but they also could go well over in some contests. I'd honestly be surprised if it wasn't over. I view Nick Lenners and Blaise Gammon both as different types of players than Dayton Valentine, and I also think this could be one of the more noticeable differences that we see between Andre Coleman and Dana Dimel. Grant Flanders: Under. Only ten receiving yards last year from one tight end? There may be more options at that position, but even Snyder made a joke about how little they utilize that group. I expect more than last year, but not quite 275 yards. Chris Nelson: Under. I do hope and believe the tight ends will be utilized more frequently this year. However, going from basically zero usage to over 275 yards is something I will have to see to believe. I do believe the talent is there to reach the 275-yard mark. Matt Hall: Over for me on this one. If a team uses its tight end in the passing game, at all, 275 yards shouldn't be a hard number to go over for a season. I think both tight ends (Lenners and Gammon) have ability as pass catchers, and I also think K-State will be motivated to prove to future recruits at the position that it does indeed throw to the tight end.

Is K-State already looking to Nick Fitzgerald and Mississippi State? Associated Press

FOCUS ON MISSISSIPPI STATE ALREADY AT 50 PERCENT