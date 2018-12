ALEX BARNES REACHES 1,000 RUSHING YARDS

HALL: Over

YOUNG: Over

FLANDERS: Over

NELSON: Over

CORRECT ANSWER: Over

TWO PASSES THROWN BY NON-QUARTERBACKS

HALL: Over

YOUNG: Over

FLANDERS: Under

NELSON: Under

CORRECT ANSWER: Push

TWENTY-NINE SACKS BY K-STATE

HALL: Under

YOUNG: Over

FLANDERS: Over

NELSON: Under

CORRECT ANSWER: Under

A KANSAS STATE QB THROWS FOR 1,300 YARDS

HALL: Over

YOUNG: Over

FLANDERS: Over

NELSON: Over

CORRECT ANSWER: Over

WILDCATS MISS EIGHT FIELD GOALS

HALL: Under

YOUNG: Over

FLANDERS: Under

NELSON: Under

CORRECT ANSWER: Under

FOUR TRUE FRESHMEN PLAY

HALL: Over

YOUNG: Over

FLANDERS: Over

NELSON: Under

CORRECT ANSWER: Over

K-STATE RETURNS TWO KICKS/PUNTS FOR TOUCHDOWNS

HALL: Over

YOUNG: Over

FLANDERS: Over

NELSON: Over

CORRECT ANSWER: Under

190 CARRIES FROM THE QUARTERBACK POSITION

HALL: Over

YOUNG: Over

FLANDERS: Over

NELSON: Over

CORRECT ANSWER: PUSH

TWO DEFENSIVE TOUCHDOWNS

HALL: Over

YOUNG: Over

FLANDERS: Over

NELSON: Under

CORRECT ANSWER: Under

7.5 WINS

HALL: Over

YOUNG: Over

FLANDERS: Over

NELSON: Over

CORRECT ANSWER: Under

32 POINTS PER GAME ON OFFENSE

HALL: Over

YOUNG: Over

FLANDERS: Over

NELSON: Over

CORRECT ANSWER: Under

GIVE UP 25 POINTS PER GAME ON DEFENSE

HALL: Over

YOUNG: Over

FLANDERS: Over

NELSON: Over

CORRECT ANSWER: Over