KSO Panel: Big 12 Media Day storylines

What are your favorite storylines of Big 12 Media Day?

Deuce Vaughn

DY: The best answer is listening and getting to know new Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark. What he has to say after USC and UCLA departed the Pac-12 for the Big Ten is an interesting wrinkle. He and the conference have been rumored to aggressively pursuing the four of Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah. Thus far, there seems to be little movement towards that being close to done, if it ever is accomplished. Aside from that, it'll be novel to see Kansas State receive more attention in Arlington than ever before. Adrian Martinez and Deuce Vaughn will be popular. I'd also like to hear what head coach Chris Klieman still wants to solve about his team, specifically the safeties.

FLANDO: Obviously, Brett Yormark's first press conference as the new Big 12 commissioner has my attention. Realignment is at the front of every college football fan's mind. Those that want the Big 12 to remain a force would love to see multiple Pac 12 schools join the league. His answers on that topic will be fascinating. How he represents himself and the conference should give us a glimpse into whether or not he is the right man for the job. As for K-State-related storylines, I'm interested to find out what excites Adrian Martinez and Deuce Vaughn about the new offense and how it will help them excel. I want to know if Deuce Vaughn is the most explosive player Martinez has ever played alongside. Also, what does Vaughn think of Martinez's abilities? Furthermore, I want to discover how the new additions have been coming along. How have Shawn Robinson, Gavin Forsha and Will Honas looked in the offseason? Are they a good enough crop at linebacker to put next to Daniel Green? What should we expect from safeties Josh Hayes, Drake Cheatum and Kobe Savage? Is wide receiver Jadon Jackson everything they thought he would be? What about running back Anthony Frias? These are questions Chris Klieman should be able to shed some light on for the media and fans trying to figure out what newcomers are ready to produce right away for the Wildcats.

Brett Yormark

DREW: Hearing and seeing Brett Yormark for the first time is what intrigues me the most about Big 12 Media Days. He will be the first speaker on Wednesday morning and I'm very interested to see how he speaks in his first public setting since taking over for Bob Bowlsby. He has a different career arc than most commissioners and I want to know how his path has led him to this job, his thoughts on realignment and insight on a potential new television contract. Yormark has been thrown into the fire before even officially being on the job. How does he view college sports in the current era and what is his plan to embrace, utilize and weaponize it in favor of the league.