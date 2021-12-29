KSO Panel: Does Kansas State make the NCAA Tournament?

The KSO Panel opines on whether or not Kansas State is a tournament team, just days before Big 12 play is set to begin.

NELLY: I reserve the right to change my mind after I see Kansas State in conference action, but as of now, I would not predict the Wildcats to make the NCAA tournament. They are better than last season. I don't think that is even up for debate.

And I do like many of the pieces on this year's team.

However, to this point, I do not believe that K-State has played consistently enough against the better teams on their schedule to get to .500 or better in the conference slate. While Kansas State is better, so is the bottom half of the league.

On a positive note, against Wichita State and Nebraska on the road, K-State made the plays down the stretch to win the game.

The Wildcats will find themselves in plenty of tight games in conference play. Making those winning plays down the stretch of games could ultimately determine their fate.

DREW: No.There's no doubt that Kansas State has improved, but I don't think they've improved enough. The Big 12 is LOADED and I don't think there are enough potential wins for K-State to make the tournament.

There is a chance that the Wildcats don't win a game in the month of January because of how grueling the start of league play is for them. To reach the tournament, they would need at least eight Big 12 wins during the season, and I'm not sure I can find that amount at the moment.