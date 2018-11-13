Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-13 08:44:04 -0600') }} basketball Edit

KSO Report Card: Offense struggles again against Denver

Pymj4q3bpopsklktkujf
Barry Brown's offense was needed to carry K-State to victory Monday night.
Associated Press
Matt Hall • KStateOnline.com
@Matthew_D_Hall
Managing Editor

Makol Mawien: Plus/minus (point differential for your team while you are on the floor) isn't always a perfect stat, but it can be pretty telling how your overall play impacted your team. Mawien's s...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}