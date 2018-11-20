Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-20 11:08:24 -0600') }} basketball Edit

KSO Report Card: Wildcats claim Paradise Jam Championship

Wonrreaidujaued6fao3
Kansas State University
Matt Hall • KStateOnline.com
@Matthew_D_Hall
Managing Editor

Makol Mawien: Not an especially good effort from Mawien, who picked up four fouls in just 11 minutes of action while struggling a little bit on the glass. He did chip in six points, three rebounds,...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}