KSO Report Card: Wildcats cruise to win after slow start
Makol Mawien: Mawien was much better offensively in the season opener, but on the defensive side of the floor this was easily the big man's best game so far. It wasn't just the blocks (he had four ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news