KSO Retro: 1993
*************SUBSCRIBE TO K-STATE ONLINE BY CLICKING HERE***********
Welcome to the debut episode of KSO Retro!
This episode will take you back to 1993, the year of Kansas State's first bowl game under Bill Snyder. Matt Hall and Chris Nelson will lead you in this trip down memory lane - Chad May, Big 8 Football, freshman Kevin Lockett, Beanie Babies, Bill Clinton, grunge rock and much, much more... it's KSO Retro!
Podbean RSS Feed: https://kstateonline.podbean.com/feed/
iTunes link: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/k-stateonline-podcast/id1278581895