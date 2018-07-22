KSO Retro wraps up its first season of production by taking a look back to 2006 and Ron Prince's lone bowl appearance at Kansas State.

Thank you all for joining the ride this off-season, as we started all the way back in 1993 and moved along one year at a time before wrapping up with this edition.

We'll back back next off-season to attack Snyder 2.0. Thank you for all of your participation this series!