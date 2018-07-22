Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-22 06:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

KSO Retro SEASON FINALE - 2006

Grant Flanders • KStateOnline.com
@GrantFlanders
Producer

KSO Retro wraps up its first season of production by taking a look back to 2006 and Ron Prince's lone bowl appearance at Kansas State.

Thank you all for joining the ride this off-season, as we started all the way back in 1993 and moved along one year at a time before wrapping up with this edition.

We'll back back next off-season to attack Snyder 2.0. Thank you for all of your participation this series!

Podbean RSS Feed: https://kstateonline.podbean.com/feed/

iTunes link: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/k-stateonline-podcast/id1278581895


