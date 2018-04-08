A LOT has happened this week in Kansas State athletics. Did you miss anything? No worries, check out this KSO Rewind to catch yourself up.

FOOTBALL

Inside the Huddle: Can a starting job be won in the spring? On Monday Jeffrey Martin revived maybe the most popular series at KSO: Inside the Huddle. "Player X" returned to talk all things spring football, giving you a unique look inside the K-State program. Visit Recap: Trevor Stange One of K-State's key targets for the football Class of 2019 is Trevor Stange, a legacy prospect with close ties to the Wildcat program. Derek Young caught up with him after his visit to Manhattan.



Justin Hughes no longer part of program: Derek Young was the first to break this news, and it sounds like this departure his going to stick. Hughes saw snaps early last year with the No. 2 defense as a sophomore and would have potentially pushed for more time this season. Cooper Beebe commits to Kansas State: Derek Young was not only the first to report on the commitment of Beebe, he also immediately provided a breakdown of Beebe's game HERE and was the first to get comment from K-State's second football commitment HERE.

Hall vs. Hall: What's Spring Football's biggest story? What's the bigger news? K-State's quarterback battle or getting a first chance at seeing the Wildcats new coaching staff in action? Matt Hall argues the topic with, himself. Football Big Board 8.0: Is momentum brewing? Derek Young updates his football recruiting board yet again in a week that consisted of a big commit and a number of key visitors to Manhattan. Tyler Burns leaves the program Matt Hall and KSO were the first to report the scholarship sophomore running back has made the decision to leave the K-State football program.

Another Lenners to Manhattan? Tight end Nick Lenners looks likely to compete for a big role in 2018, but could he have a brother potentially joining the program in the near future? Derek Young brings you up to speed. Recruiting Notebook: Inside scoop on key visitors The football recruiting coverage from Derek Young keeps on rolling in his weekly recruiting notebook. Young Wildcats worth watching Matt Hall continues his look into spring football with a group of five Wildcats worth keeping your eye on this spring as they grow in the K-State program. K-State has questions to answer this spring Spring football coverage continues from Matt Hall, as he dives into five questions worth asking this spring - including the need for Sean Snyder to find new contributors on special teams.

Recruiting Visit Update: Ishmael Burdine Another one of K-State's biggest targets for 2019 was recently in Manhattan, and Derek Young has the scoop on his visit.

QB prospect will camp at K-State The Wildcats a number of signal callers they are looking at for this recruiting cycle, and Derek Young has info on one they'd love to see throw in person in camp.



BASKETBALL

K-State offers Syracuse transfer: Matthew Moyer It sounds as if the Wildcats may be a bit of a long shot to land Moyer at this point, but Derek Young had info on K-State's offer to the former four-star rated prospect looking for a new school. Barry Brown declares for NBA Draft, won't hire agent One of the stars of K-State's Elite Eight run has thrown his name in the NBA Draft Pool, but he keeps his eligibility intact, as Derek Young reports. The official release from K-State is HERE. Basketball Big Board: 2018 close to wrapping up The No. 1 name on Derek Young's latest hoops big board wouldn't be a "potential" commitment for much longer... REPORT: Sallah leaving K-State Matt Hall cites a report from Verbal Commits that Mawdo Sallah will be leaving the K-State program a year early (later confirmed) to open up a scholarship for the Wildcat basketball program.



K-State issues statement on Amaad Wainright Jeffrey Martin brings you the latest from K-State in regards to Amaad Wainright's status with the program after his arrest last week. KSO Video: Taylor on Wainright, Weber on transfers, more Matt Hall brings you a collection of four videos (Gene Taylor, Bruce Weber, Dean Wade, Barry Brown) covering all the hot topics surrounding K-State basketball. A "Mini" Off the Record: K-State basketball recruiting Matt Hall's "mini" OTR on hoops recruiting quickly turned into a monster, with tons of information and thoughts on the Wildcats' roster situation.



Coffee with Chris: Lowery wraps up the 2017-18 season with KSO's Matt Hall.

Austin Trice commits to K-State Matt Hall and KSO broke the story of the monster commitment to the hoops program, and Derek Young - as always - was all over it. He was the first to officially write on Trice's commitment HERE, was the first to speak to Trice about his choice HERE, and broke down the game of the athletic junior college transfer HERE.

